The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 66 years ago:

Stricken family express thanks for assistance

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morrison whose home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, are today expressing gratitude for the assistance extended to them by neighbors and local agencies, including the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

The parents with their four children, ranging in age from five to 15 years, fled from their burning home in sub-zero temperatures clad only in their night clothing.

Thursday afternoon Mrs. Morrison visited local stores and selected clothing and shoes for the children upon authorization of Mrs. Chrsitine Needham, Red Cross Secretary here, and expects to complete her shopping today.

While Mr. Morrison is well employed and the misfortune is not regarded as a distress case under destitute circumstances, the community has shown a strong desire to help this family meet their urgent and immediate needs arising form their unfortunate emergency in the midst of the holiday season.

Norwalk man bound over on cutting charge

Thomas M. Austin, 38, of 256 Woodlawn Ave., was bound over to the grand jury last night on $1,000 bond on the charge of cutting with intent to wound.

Austin was taken into custody at his home charged with waylaying and cutting Richard E. Rupp, 36, of 99 State St., police reported. The attack took place, according to officers, in the alley to the rear of the Eagles Club last evening.

Rupp, who was treated for a deep cut in his left knee which took several stitches, told officers that he and Austin had gotten into an argument over a card game at the lodge rooms and that Austin had left after the dispute was settled.

Rupp said that he followed a few minutes later and was waylaid by Austin, In the fight that ensued, he said he had knocked Austin out and that he noticed the cut on his knee while he was reviving the unconscious man.

New board of commissioners meet Tuesday

The new board of County Commissioners will hold their annual meeting next Tuesday to elect a chairman, clerk, dog warden and other personnel under their direct jurisdiction at the court house.

The board will consist of Harry Van Buskirk, Harry Jump and Bill Leech, New London, elected to a four-year term in November.

D.E. Stewart, elected for the short term from Nov. 10 to Dec. 31, replaced Mr. Leech who served as commissioner in an appointed capacity following the resignation of Mrs. Roy Gathergood.

Enlistment in Huron County very high

Since last July the voluntary enlistment of Norwalk and Huron County youths has outnumbered those drafted by three to one, a spokesman at the draft board announced today.

Eleven countians signed up in December.

Four of the enlistments who joined the army were: Allen D. Foster, Monroeville; Walter I. Doughty, Norwalk; Ernest F. Montoney, Willard; and Clifford P. Brumbaugh, Bellevue.

Those who signed up with the Air Force were; Fred A. Terry, Norwalk; Nicholas J. Markes, Norwalk; Ronald R. Rogers, Old State Road; Arza G. Parish, Norwalk; Russell E. Boles, Norwalk; Ralph J. Camiscione, Willard; and James C. Drake, Peru.

Coming Saturday — Dec. 31, 1969:Clubs, lodges to toot in new year

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok