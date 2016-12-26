The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 121 years ago:

H.B. Grant, deceased’s remains buried in Norwalk

The remains of H.B. Grant, who died at Cairo, Ill., Sunday, December 22d, reached Norwalk at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning accompanied by Mrs. Grant and son, William O. Grant. The boy was taken to Hay’s Undertaking rooms where it remained until this (Thursday) afternoon, when the funeral, under the auspices of the Masonic order, was held at the Congregational church, the burial being at Woodlawn.

For the past few years the deceased has been financially prosperous. He went to Missouri almost without a dollar in 1888 and located twenty miles west of Cairo in the woods. He built a saw mill, established a lumber yard and founded a town which he named Buckeye. He also organized The Buckeye Lumber Company, of which he was president and W.G. Grant was secretary. It was his custom, until seized with his last illness, to build a new house every month and Buckeye grew and prospered, and Mr. Grant accumulated handsome property.

The deceased was born in Ashtabula County, Ohio, March 27th, 1832, and hence was in the 64th year of his age.

About done

The work of fitting up the new addition to the Benedict Avenue School building is about completed and by the opening day of the next term of school, Monday, January 6th, the new rooms will be in readiness. The addition is of brick, 42x36 feet, two stories high and besides commodious hall ways and wide stairs, contains two rooms, each 33 x 30 feet. The entire building is heated with steam and has closets and lavatories in the basement. The new rooms are well lighted on three sides and the interior with its two flights of stairs, is so arranged that if one flight of stairs should be cut off in case of fire, all the scholars on the second floor could escape by this other flight.

The finest ever in Norwalk

The Christmas entertainment given at the Baptist Church Wednesday evening was the finest ever given in Norwalk and attracted an immense audience, the house being filled to overflowing. Santa Claus was there with his four reindeers hitched to a sleigh, and alighting from his conveyance he descended the chimney of a house, in true St. Nicholas style and distributed his gifts to the expectant children and others.

Christmas football game

Norwalk and Sandusky High school foot ball teams played an exciting game of foot ball yesterday, Christmas, at Sandusky, the score resulting 8 to 4 in favor of Norwalk.

The teams were evenly matched in weight, but Sandsuky played a better kicking game while Norwalk excelled in team work. Sandusky made her first and only touch down on a fluke, Norwalk having the ball and fumbling it when it rolled across the line and a Sandusky man fell on it. Time, 15 minutes, no goal.

WIth ten minutes to play Norwalk braced up and Smith soon went across the line ofr a touch down, but it was now allowed by the referee. Kiefer following for another touch down which was allowed, and first half ended with the score Sandusky 4, Norwalk 4, both sides having failed to kick goal.

IN the second half, R. Wickham, behind a well formed interference, ran 65 yards for a touch down. Time, 10 minutes, no goal. Peck also made a fine run of 50 yards for a touch down, after bucking through the center, but it was not allowed by the referee.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok