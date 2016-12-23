Thomas Edison born in Mexico? Another example of fake news

Most of the anecdotes referred to are urban legends with little or no evidence to back them up. A good example is the legend that Mr. Edison was born in Mexico rather than Milan, and that his name was Tomas Alba Edison. This story has been told more than once in print, and wouldn’t you know that when this first became public, the church record of his baptism in Mexico disappeared mysteriously and could not be found! Doesn’t that sound mysterious? It does, considering that Edison himself and his sister, Marion Edison Page, always said he was born in Milan, and Milan physician Dr. Leman Galpin made an entry in his account book that he had delivered a baby for the Edisons on the appropriate date.

The Galpin account book provided proof of Edison’s birth so that he as a U.S. citizen could do research for the federal government during World War I. The account book has since been destroyed by fire, but an affidavit is supposed to rest in the family archives.

Today my story relates to the memoirs of long-time Norwalk citizen Jay F. Laning, who served as a U.S. Congressman from this district. In 1929, he recalled that as a boy in 1868 he had carried the chain for the surveyors of the original Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad, which was to pass from Huron south through Milan to Norwalk and on to New London.

This rail line never was built, but it was planned and surveyed. After a week of work, the surveyors put up at the hotel in Milan over Sunday, and young Laning was left in charge of the surveying instruments while the others went out to see the town. He recalled that a young man came in and asked to see the surveying instruments, which he was allowed to do.

He examined the items carefully and thanked Jay for the privilege, telling him that he was born in Milan but had moved away and was working as a telegrapher in Cincinnati. That weekend he was visiting relatives in Milan.

Years later when Edison became famous, Laning decided that he might have been the young man he’d met in Milan. It happened that Edison made one his frequent visits to the home of his niece, Mrs. Nellie Poyer at 61 Norwood in Norwalk. Mr. Laning also was invited and was so bold as to ask the inventor whether he was the young man in Milan so many years earlier. The story was confirmed and everyone lived happily ever after.

I realize that this story does not change history, but it does give us a verified anecdote of Thomas Edison.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.