City offices moved to new home

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 99 years ago:

City offices being moved to new home

The work of moving offices from the Whittlesey building, where they have been located for many years, to the new city hall, located on the old Wooster property on Whittlesey Avenue, has been started and by the end of next week city officials expect to be established in their new home.

After the work of moving is finished and the furniture placed in their proper places in the new offices, a day is to be set aside for a public inspection of the new city hall. The offices designed by Services Director French are lighter, better ventilated and much more convenient than the present offices and have met the approval of all who have had the opportunity of inspecting them.

Norwalk makes good showing in opener

Norwalk’s high school basketball team opened the season with a defeat last night, but it was a defeat that’s encouraging rather than discouraging.

Fans who saw the game were highly pleased with the showing made by the local boys. It showed them that the players have the proper fighting spirit, know how to play the game, and with better team work should develop into an organization that will again set the pace for other teams in the Northern Ohio High School League.

The boys tackled a little too tough a proposition for the opening game, considering the fact that there are only two veterans in the lineup. Their opponents were the Imperial Five, composed of members of last season’s Huron Hi team, which won the state championship.

‘Everygirl’ well acted

As a fitting close to the school sessions, preceding the holiday vacation, a most pleasing entertainment took place in the school auditorium Friday afternoon.

The program, which started promptly at one o’clock, was opened with two excellent selections by the hi school orchestra, under the direction of Professor C.L. Heath.

A clever two-part Christmas playlet followed. This was put on by the pupils of the second grade at League Street school under the careful instruction of their teacher, Miss Elizabeth Yanquell. The little tots received the hearty applause of the audience for their splendid work.

“Everygirl,” a morality play by William Ganson Rose, was produced in a faultless manner by the sophomore class of the high school. A great deal of credit is due Mrs. Ethel Foster and Miss Olive Jenkins, under whose direction the play was produced.

To single out the characters of the cast for special commendation is a difficult task, but it would be unfair to let this entertainment pass without mentioning a few who by their special efforts gave a splendid finish to the sketch.

Among these should be mentioned Allan Kavanaugh, who as School Bell, introduced the play and acts and spoke his lines slowly and distinctly; Elsie McGee, Question Mark, in her attractive Yama Yama costume, delighted the audience with her sprightly manner; Jeannette Goodell, as Doleful Dumps, with her weird shrieks and makeup was ably assisted by Jealousy (Donald Bowers), Nothing (Leonard Bell) and Hate (Ruth Biship). Annette Rowley as Everygirl was especially fit for her part. Marguerite Comoskey of Alma Mater interpreted her lines well. Francis Gallus as Wish, Helen Childs as Loyalty and Sara Yanders as Love, with their simple and girlish manners, contributed a great deal toward the success of this entertainment. Aubrey Stoutenburg as Laughter and Harold Duncan as Slang added humor to the play.

