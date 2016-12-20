Norwalk couple's son shares story of being lost in storm on icy Lake Superior

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 99 years ago:

Lost in storm on Lake Superior

How’d you like to be lost for 12 hours on Lake Superior, with the thermometer 20 below zero, the boat coated with ice a foot thick on the decks and two feet on the prow?

That’s the exciting experience that befell Huck Stiles, son of Henry Stiles of Norwood Avenue, who is a seaman on a big lake freighter. A letter just received from him tells of the storm he faced a week ago Saturday night — it will be remembered a blizzard was blowing in Norwalk at that time.

Dec, 14, 1917

At anchor, St. Ignace, Mich.

Dear father,

I told you we were coming to Chicago but I guess I am mistaken for we are stuck here and can’t get through the straits of Mackinac because of the ice.

We have certainly had some trip. We got into Duluth on the 5th, unloaded our load of coal on the 6th and went from there to Two Harbors to load. Laid there till the night of the 8th. I think it was 20 below zero the night before we got out. In fact, it hasn’t been above zero since I’ve been up here.

Left Two Harbors in a nor-east gale and snow storm. Captain in a big rush to get home. Run under check for 12 hours and finally gave in that he was lost. We were some pretty sight — ice from stem to stern. The rails were one solid block, about a foot on deck and two feet on her bow. About supper time it cleared up a bit and we could see land. We were under the north shore but didn’t know where. So we went all the way back to Two Harbors, 30 hours gone, and right back where we started from...

Death takes Chas. Foeller

Word was received here today on the death of Charles Foeller, one of Monroeville’s wealthiest and best-known residents at the home of his son, John Foeller, of Toledo.

Mr. and Mrs. Foeller went to Toledo a few days ago to spend the holidays with their son. While there he suffered an attack of pneumonia, which together with heart trouble, proved fatal.

The deceased was about 68 years of age. For many years he followed the carpenter trade and was well known throughout the county.

He is survived by his wife, one son, John of Toledo, and the one daughter, Mrs. Albert Renderknecht of Dayton.

(Editor’s note: The last name of the decedent in this story was alternately spelled “Foeller” and “Soeller” throughout the item.)

Norwalk boy made corporal

Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Berry of Hester Street today received a letter from their son, John Berry, well-known Norwalk boy who is with the Rainbow division, “Somewhere in France.” This is the first word they have received from him since the trip across the ocean. He stated that all the Norwalk boys who are with the Rainbow division are feeling fine and are highly pleased with the treatment they are receiving at the hands of the French people. John has been promoted to corporal since his arrival in France.

Sullivan is released on $1,500 bond

Charles Sullivan, one of the men arrested in connection with the robbery of the L.C. Hoover store, has furnished bond and secured his release from the county jail. His bond was made $2,500 by Mayor Anderson at the preliminary hearing but was reduced to $1,500 after he was arraigned in common pleas court. Relatives in Cleveland arranged for the bond.

Sullivan is the second of four men arrested in connection with the Hoover job to secure his release on bond. Baskins, believed to be one of the men “higher up” in the band of thieves that committed the robbery earlier in the week, furnished bond in the sum of $4,000. Grabowski and Baber, the other two alleged robbers, were confident today that they would be able to secure bond before Christmas.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok