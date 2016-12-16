The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Christmas sales brisk here

Although recent employee lay-offs in automotive related industries here may have caused some Christmas shoppers to reduce their spending somewhat, Nrowlak department stores are experiencing brisk sales so far this season.

In fact, sales are up from last year.

Mason’s Department Store, U.S. 20, and K-Mart, U.S. 250, both reported substantial increases in business.

“I couldn’t say by how much, but it’s way up right now,” Craig Fox, assistant manager of Mason’s, said.

Teacher contract may be near

Members of the Nrowalk City Board of Education were to meet this afternoon to review a tentative agreement reached by negotiators for the school board and Norwalk Teachers Association.

Superintendent James Rubright said board members Frederick Waugh, James Lawrence and Nick Borders will present the proposal to board members not serving on the negotiating team.

Norwalk ‘not ready’ in loss

Huron’s Frank Gioffre and Phil Harris combined for 46 points Saturday night as Huron won its first game of the season in five starts by defeating Norwalk 66-58, in a non-league contest.

Gioffre, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, hit 10 shots from the floor and seven of nine form the free throw line to finish with 27 points. After the Truckers battled back from a 54-45 deficit early in the fourth quarter to pull within five at 54-49 with 4:19 left on the clock, Huron blew the game open on the strength of its foul shooting.

“We were definitely not ready to play basketball tonight,” Norwalk coach Mike Grose said after the game. “We played for four minutes at the beginning of the second half. We outscored them 11-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Bill Howatineck scored 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Nrowalk, which held a 51-43 advantage in that category. Ken Krupp had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Bill Seitz finished with 10 points and George Peckham chipped in with eight.

Young top wrestler again

FREMONT — Ed Young and Steve Strimpfel each won individual titles Saturday and St. Paul placed fifth in the eight-team St. Joe Wrestling tournament.

Young, for the second time this season, was also named the Outstanding Wrestler in the tournament.

“Ed has a lot of God-given talent and he’s using all of it,” St. Paul coach Denny Doughty said about Young. “He’s an outstanding wrestler and we hope he continues. We’re just hoping everyone stays healthy.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok