The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 88 years ago:

Falling chair strikes boy

Russell Mellick, a 12-year-old school boy, was the victim of an unfortunate accident last night at the state Armory where school boys had assembled under tutelage of Coach King to practice basketball.

Wm. Wagner, janitor, was busy cleaning up the building in preparation for the Co. G inspection which was called for later in the evening. He was sweeping in the gallery and found a broken chair. He picked it up and dropped it over the rail to the floor below, looking first he says to see that no one was in range and says that nobody was there.

However young Mellick and a couple of other lads dashed in the doorway just at that moment, and the heavy wooden chair hit Mellick on the head cutting a gash in the scalp two inches long. It knocked him out for a moment and he was taken to the office of Dr. Battles who dressed the wound and put a couple of clamps on it. He was taken to his home on East Main St. but was not badly injured.

Janitor Wagner feels worse than anyone else over the accident. It is conceived that it was one of those unavoidable things that just happens.

Fire damages Frederick Shop

This morning about 9:30 a fire broke out in the third story of the Frederick Machine Works on N. Foster St. The city fire department soon checked the flames and put out the blaze, but not until considerable damage had been done.

The fire is supposed to have started from an over-heated stove. In the third story were stored cedar chests, toy wagons and other stock and raw materials.

The flames ate their way through the roof and down into the floor.

Hostess to Willa Walla Club

Mrs. Gertrude Godfred delightfully entertained the Willa Walla Card Club last evening at her home on Norwood Ave. There were fourteen members and two guests present. Ten games of pedro and five hundred were in progress during the evening. Mrs. A. Selinger received first prize for high score in five hundred, and Mrs. Hazel Allen second prize for high score. While in pedro games, Mrs. Ed Hadly receiving first prize and Mrs. Bertha Homes received second prize.

Moehlman drills large gas well at Mitawanga

Of much interest here is the fact that G.H. Moehlman, a Norwalk contractor, has had a satisfactory gas well drilled at his summer cottage at Mitawanga by J. Lambie, of Birmingham. At a depth of 450 feet, a very strong flow of good gas was found in a limestone formation.

Coming Tuesday — Dec. 13, 1928: Fred Bates to be buried Thursday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok