The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 98 years ago:

Mrs. Abbie Hawley, beloved woman, is called by death

One of Norwalk’s most beloved and very finest women was called by death when Mrs. Abbie Riley Hawley, peacefully passed away Saturday at midnight at her home, 37 W. Main Street, after a long illness.

The passing of this much respected and worthy matron will bring grief upon the very large number of persons who know her.

On Sept. 12, Mrs Hawley was forced to take to her bed. Since that time she had been in a serious condition, and her alarming illness and suffering had been the source of much regret among her relatives and her large circle of friends.

Mrs. Hawley was born in Norwalk and had spent her entire life here. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Riley, very estimable pioneer residents of Irish extraction. Twenty-eight years ago, last August, Mrs. Hawley was married to Dr. E.N. Hawley, a noted Norwalk physician, who passed away on April 19 this year.

Dog quarantine clamped on

The mad dog situation in Clarksfield and this eastern part of the county had the possibilities of becoming serious, although the authorities have promptly taken every possible precautionary measure.

The county health board at yesterday’s session put all dogs of Clarksfield township under strict quarantine for four weeks, that is, till Jan. 10. In that period every dog must be kept securely tied on its owner’s premise, or if taken abroad, must be at the end of a leash, securely held by the owner or an attendant. No dogs of any sort will be permitted to run at large; if thus found they will be promptly shot.

Dispatches state that at least eight persons have been bitten by mad dogs in various Lorain townships in the past few days.

Fortunately no person was bitten in Huron County, though a mad dog did bite one pig and eight dogs, according to best information. The rabid animal came upon Clarksfield from the east Wednesday noon, just as school had taken up, and the children were within the building. Had he come ten minutes earlier he would have come through the school yard packed with children.

Celebrating sixty-fifth wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. B.C Clark, 425 East Main St., well known and highly esteemed residents of this city are celebrating a happy event today, the occasion being their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Clark were married in Margaretta, Ohio on Dec. 10, 1863, after living in Margaretta for a time they moved to Chicago where Mr. Clark was employed in the custom service. About ten years ago Mr. Clark retired and with his wife moved from Chicago to Norwalk. They built a cozy little home on East Main where they still reside. Mr. and Mrs. Clark have two sons, Glen, living at home and Harry Clark, who resides at Pontiac, Michigan, one granddaughter, Miss Hazel Clark, lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

St. Paul five uncorks flashy rally

Playing a determined up-hill game, St. Paul’s High School defeated Shiloh High 16 to 14 Friday night on the Norwalk high floor. The visitors sprang into the lead early in the game and when the local team was trailing, 11 to 4, the outlook appeared dark.

But in the second half, Coach Gabele’s outfit took the bit in its teeth, so to speak, and started a thrilling rally. The team is to be commended for its ability to come from behind and win.

Landoll, as usual, displayed much speed. He and Stoll, another fine performer, made two field goals each. But members of the local team whose names do not appear in the scoring column, should be given credit for the team work that really won the game.

St. Paul’s starting five included Landoll, Barman, Stoll, Amato and Mellein.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok