Community shocked after death summons one of Norwalk's most patriotic citizens

The Top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 105 years ago:

His death a shock to community

This entire community was shocked Thursday evening to learn of the sudden death of Colonel James H. Sprague, which occurred at his home, No. 324 East Main Street, at about 3:50 o’clock in the afternoon.

Although it had been known that Colonel Sprague was ill, not even his wife nor his immediate relatives were aware that death was near at hand, and when his summons came it found them unprepared.

The cause of Colonel Sprague’s death was cancer of the bladder. For about three months prior to his death he had not felt well, and spent but little time each day at his office. About a week ago he was compelled to take to his bed, from which he never rose.

The turn for the worse in the colonel’s condition came at about noon Thursday, and shortly after 3 o’clock those who were in the sick room, perceiving that he was rapidly failing, became alarmed and summoned the attending physician, but before the physician could reach the house, COlonel Sprague was dead, his death being a peaceful and painless one.

The funeral of Colonel Sprague will be held form his late residence Sunday afternoon. The services will be in charge of the Knights Templar, assisted by Rev. A.J. Funnell, pastor of the Presbyterian Church. The remains of Col. Sprague will be interred in Woodlawn Cemetery.

James H. Sprague was a son of James and Catherine (Grossbeck) Sprague, and was born in Cayuga County, New York, February 15, 1845, his father being a descendant of General John Sprague of Rhode Island. After graudating form the common schools of his native place, he attended Union Academy at Red Creek, N.Y., and later on took a course at Watertown University, which he left to enter the Union Army for the Civil War.

Col. Sprague served in the Civil War, enlisting in the Sixteenth regiment, New York Infantry as a drum major, serving in the first battle of Bull Run and all through the campaigns of 1861...At the storming of Fort Wagner, he volunteered as the leader of a “forlorn hope” of twetny men, in which engagement Colonel Shaw of the Eleventh New York Battery, was killed and Sergeant Sprague thereupon received promotions to junior second lieutenant...He participated in several other campaigns as a second lieutenant, including the battle of Honey Hill, S.C.,the Georgetown Raid and the battle of Cowpens...

...In 1868, he retired from the circus business and came to Norwalk and took a position as traveling salesman for Bernard Cortite, whom he represented until 1872, when he entered the employ of F.B. Case a traveling salesman for Mr. Case’s tobacco business, which position he held until 1876.

After working for several other manufacturing concerns as a sales manager, in 1884 he became interested with other citizens of Norwalk in the Hegagon Postal Box Company, and in 1886 he, with C.L. French, began the manufacture of umbrellas, building up an industry from which grew the present Sprague Umbrella Company, of which Colonel Sprague was president up to the time of his death.

On May 30, 1869, Colonel Sprague was united in marriage to Miss Eliza A. Cunningham of this city, who survives him. He also is survived by his former ward, Miss Catherine Sprague, who resided at the Sprague home; a cousin , Dr. Alfred Sprague of Weedsport, N.Y., and one niece, Mrs. H.B. Conklin of this city.

He was a member of the Cleveland Automobile Club and was well know to hundreds of automobile tourists, his home and office being ever open to welcome them.

Colornel Sprague numbered his friends by the hundreds. Whole-souled, free-hearted, liberal to a remarkable degree, hospitable and good-natured, he was liked by all who knew him and will be greatly missed now that he is gone. When he entertained his friends he did so with a lavish hand, and on ever such occasion his hospitality was almost unbounded; he was a splendid host to his guests He also was loved and highly respected by the employees of his office and factory, by whom he will be greatly missed. By the death of Colonel Sprague, the city of Norwalk has lost one of its most patriotic citizens.

Coming Thursday — Dec. 1, 1911: Goes after rabbit, commits suicide

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok