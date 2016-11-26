Record crowd sees Santa

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

Record crowds see Santa

The colored Christmas lights were on for the first time.

Beneath them — from the high school to Church Street — kids and grownups alike crowded the sidewalks along Main Street and spilled over on to the pavement Friday night as they strained to catch that first glimpse of a red-suited visitor from the North Pole.

The little ones danced up and down and clapped their hands in anticipation. Here and there a Dad hoisted a child to his shoulders for a better view.

Then the cry started and increased in volume as it whipped from one end of the street to the other. “Here he comes? Here he comes There he is! See him, Momma? Hi Santa!”

John Wickert, chairman of the Chamber’s Retail Division, said the crowd Friday night was the largest ever to attend a Norwalk Santa’s arrival parade.

MHS Alumni to have ball

MONROEVILLE — The Monroeville High School Alumni Association will hold their annual dance from 8 to 1 Saturday evening at the Ohio National Guard Company A Armory, Norwalk.

All alumni have been invited to attend and dance to the music of the Commodores.

Officers of the association in charge of this year’s dance are Paul B. Smith, president; Mrs. Edward Sparks, vice president; Mrs. Frederick Shondel, secretary; and Mrs. Robert F. Pancoast, recorder and chairman of the dance.

Truckers lose to clock in loop contest

TIFFIN — Norwalk High’s fighting basketball team never admitted defeat here Friday night. Even after the final buzzer had sounded with the scoreboard reading: Home 49; Visitors 44.

The visitors (Norwalk) showed the home team (Tiffin Columbian) just what this year’s Trucker team is made of: pride and desire.

Norwalk trailed by 14 points — 40 to 26 — entering the final eight minutes of play. And for all practical purposes, the issue was decided. And it was.

However, the determined Truckers put on a tremendous fourth quarter effort that had the high-flying Tornadoes on the ropes at the finish, outscoring Tiffin 18-9.

Jim Lorcher of Norwalk led all scorers with 17 points. Mike Myers, who missed half of the fourth quarter with an eye injury, netted 10 markers to finish second in Norwalk points.

Langhurst paces Willard five

GALION — Sparked by the 29-point effort of Jay Langhurst, the Willard Flashes romped to an easy 75-55 victory over entertaining Galion last night in a Northern Ohio League Clash.

Langhurst teamed with another of last year’s veterans, Jim Mask, as the pair combined for two-thirds of the Flashes’ total.

Norwalk youth to exhibit Holstein at Chicago show

Patsy won first place in the county and first in the state of Ohio. Next week, her young owner will find out how she fares in international competition.

Patsy is a six-tear-old Holstein cow showed by William J. Lund, Norwalk High School sophomore. Lund and Patsy brought home championship ribbons last summer from the Huron County Fair and the Ohio State Junior Fair, and also placed first in the county Black and White Show.

Lund, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Lund, has entered the cow in the International Dairy Show, which will be held next week at the Chicago Stockyards.

Coming Monday — Nov. 28, 1911: Death summons pioneer woman

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok