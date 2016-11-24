Bad guys leave Monroeville after talk of vigilante committee

In the early part of the 1870s, Monroeville was the hangout for a number of gamblers, burglars and other law breakers. One night at the close of a school entertainment, the superintendent (R. N. Smith, I believe) asked that all the men present remain to discuss forming a vigilante committee to clean up the village and make it a safe place to live.

The next day the bad guys started moving out of town and the committee never had to become active, and accordingly, disbanded. If only we could dispense with crime so easily now.

Probably not connected to these criminals at all was the discovery in 1872 of several gas springs in the Huron River at Monroeville. These were found in the river bed about 10 feet from shore at the foot of Brown Street. A number of learned persons looked them over, but had no explanation of why or what they were about.

On a Saturday evening (the time when farmers came to town to shop and socialize), a barrel with the head knocked out and a small hole in the bottom was placed over the largest spring. After a short wait, a flame was applied. After a loud explosion, the barrel was blown into the air about 30 feet and the gas continued to burn for a half hour. I have no knowledge of further interaction with these gas springs.

Perhaps the Monroeville crooks expanded into the several groups of swindlers who cheated men with the game called Three Card Monte, in the late 1800s. A pair or a trio of men would pick a victim, and if the victim wasn’t careful he’d lose his money. Three Card Monte is actually the Shell Game played with cards instead of with shells and the object was to guess which card was the lucky one. Did he ever pick it? Not if the swindlers had anything to do with it, he didn’t.

Here’s what happened to W. H. Hine of Berlin Township in 1888. Two well-dressed and well-mannered men showed up at his farm and said they wanted to buy a farm on which to raise livestock. Mr. Hine agreed to sell a tract of land he owned, and the men said they’d return in a few days to close the deal. They did return and wanted to go look at the land before paying for it. On their way to the tract, they met a seedy-looking person who told them he’d gambled away a fortune on Three Card Monte.

One of the buyers asked how the game was played, and the loser agreed to show them. He soon wanted Mr. Hine to bet, but he had no money with him. One of the buyers lent him $500 and soon Mr. Hine had won $2,500 from the “loser,” but with no explanation of how the loser had any money if he was a loser.

Mr. Hine then stopped the action and told the three strangers to get lost, as he had known from the beginning that they were cheaters, and he just wanted to fool them at their own game. Mr. Hine parted without his “winnings,” but also without any losses, and the trio had to go looking for new victims.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.