The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

Member of wrecker crew hit by car at accident scene

A 60-year-old Norwalk man was hit by a car Tuesday night as he assisted at an accident on West Main Street.

Listed in fairly good condition this morning, at Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital is Walter E. Krupp, 52 Corwin St. He is being treated for head injuries.

Krupp, an employee of McCoy’s Sales and Service, had been working with Bud McCoy on a wrecker which had been called to put a 24,000-pound steel coil back on a truck after it had broken loose near West Street.

As the wrecker prepared to leave the scene, Krupp crossed the intersection to block traffic, and was struck by a car driven by Edward R. Stoner, 18, Hartland Center Road. Stoner, charged with failure to stop within a safe distance, is to have a hearing in Norwalk Mayor’s Court Monday.

Man injured in motorbike fall

Paul Gregory, 21, 26 Benedict Ave., was treated at Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital Tuesday for injuries received when he fell from his motor bike.

Gregory, who was released after treatment, told hospital authorities the bike hit a man hole and he lost control of it.

Signing the constitution

(Photo caption) Members of an eighth grade American history class met this morning as members of the Constitutional Convention. In the center, George Washington, played by Mamie Hyatt, signs the constitution. Watching are other delegates played by Tom Stewart, Betty Estep. Gloria Lewis and Ann Patterson. The playlet was held in the class of Mrs. Burnice Carty.

Family reunion

This holiday season has brought a family reunion to the Fred Roth household, 309 E. Main St.

Visiting the Roths are Mrs. Donald Pigman and her three children. Mrs. Pigman, a sister of Mrs. Roth’s, has spent the past two years in Germany where her husband is in the special armed forces. Just this month she and her family returned to the United States.

Willard coach sees his team as short and green

Willard basketball coach Walt Cook complains of a lack of height on his hardcourt quintet.

Nobody believes him. Sure, the Crimson Flashes don’t boast a seven-footer, but neither do they plan to play the Boston Celtics.

What they do have is a trio of accomplished 6-foot-3 jumpers who hopefully will replace towering Ed Weir. They are Nick Watts, Dave Cox and Jim Mask, and these three should be vying for the starting assignment at the center slot.

