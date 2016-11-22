The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

City Marine is wounded, decorated

Cpl. Harold Neal is back in battle with the Marines in Viet Nam after being wounded twice. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Brown, 165 Norwood Ave. His wife, the former Jane Signs, and six-month-old son live in Willard.

Neal was wounded the first time when he was shot in the knee. After recovering in a hospital he returned to the field and was hit in the hand with shrapnel.

Neal has been awarded three medals, the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, an individual award for bravery in the sight of the enemy, and a medal for six months of faithful service in Viet Nam.

Bache urges residents to ‘pull together’ for growth of Norwalk

Ralph Bache, president-elect of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Monday night urged every citizen of Norwalk to become “a partner in progress.”

“Each of us has a task to complete in 1967 if we want our community to develop,” said Bache. “It will grow whether we want it to or not. Wouldn’t it be well to pull together and direct the growth?”

He noted Norwalk is gaining a reputation as a progressive community and emphasized all citizens must share a responsibility in promoting the community and all will benefit.

Lorcher may miss 3 games

Starting guard Jim Lorcher, Norwalk High’s basketball captain and expected main scoring threat, will probably miss the first three games of the season, according to Trucker coach Jerry Druppel.

Lorcher, 6-foot-1 senior, has a severe throat infection and will definitely miss this week’s games with Vermilion and Tiffin Columbian. It is doubtful that he will be available for action against Bellevue next week.

Jack Buckingham, 5-foot-8 sophomore, or Greg Keefer, 5-foot-10 junior, will probably start at Lorcher’s guard spot.

St. Paul faces rebuilding season

Ralph Shoemaker, St. Paul Flyer coach, labels the upcoming hoop season “a rebuilding year” and wryly crosses his fingers.

How high the Flyers soar this campaign depends a great deal on the attitude factor.

The tallest boy on the roster is 6-foot-2 Jim Grine. Grine is rough and tumble on the boards and is one of the Flyer’s most potent scoring threats.

However, Grine’s points per game average won’t be as important to the Flyer Future as his rebound total. Whether the burly Grine can snag enough rebounds to feed the other two members of the Flyer nucleus, John Amato and Bill Kluding, is the key question this season.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok