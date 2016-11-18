The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Col. Davis says boys are clean

The boys o Co. G want a word with the some folks, and Lt. Col. Davis has written the Reflector-Herald in regard to a misunderstanding that the the Norwalk public has had.

Col Davis’ letter follows, and is worth reading. It is most reassuring to the friends of the boys who are at the front:

Dear Sir:

My attention has been called by many members of Co. G, 5th Ohio Infantry, to letters they have received from home during the past three days. It appears from these letters that the statement has been made quite generally in Norwalk that there is a large amount of disease in our regiment, contracted not in line of duty.

Our records of such case must be accurately kept, for men so incapacitated do not receive pay while off duty. There is but one of the that kind in the entire regiment and none in Co. G.

Practically all the boys are strong and well and able to march fifteen to twenty miles per day, with full field equipment as was proven on our recent hike. We are ready for a campaign in Mexico today if the president gives the order.

One drunken man in uniform attracts more attention than a hundred sober ones and probably more attention than ten drunken men in civilian clothes.

I assure all relatives and friends at home that the mass of soldiers here are leading sober, clean lives, and will return home stronger men physically than when they enlisted.

If the Y.M.C.A. keeps up its magnificent work, as it no doubt will, and the enthusiastic, hard working army chaplains do not falter in the fight against the forces of evil, the soliders will, I trust, be better morally than when they joined the army.

Man hurt by falling tree

William Pherrell lies at his home, No. 22 West Washington Street, suffering from serious, perhaps fatal, injuries sustained while felling trees on a farm near Milan, in the employ of the G.S. Stewart Co. Pherrell and Bert Chaffee were attempting to remove a tree which had lodged between others by cutting it into log lengths. One of these sections crushed Pherrell to the ground, and it is thought internal injuries resulted.

Thieves steal fine preserves

While Edward Heath and his family of Maple Street were visiting in Detroit for a few days recently, some thief of pronounced epicurean tastes invaded the cellar of the Heath home and stole about 50 quart cans of fruit and preserves put aside by the house-wife for the winter. Other residents in that vicinity also report the depletion of their preserve stocks, and it is evident that some unscrupulous parties are now in possession of enough delicacies to tide them over the winter very satisfactorily.

Mr. Heath and his neighbors have reported their loss to the police and have decided to keep a close watch in the future, in the hope of apprehending the thieves when they come back for more, which Mr. Heath says they are sure to do, after they have once tasted Mrs. Heath’s preserves.

Children in the neighborhood feel that the theft is a personal affront to them, in that they have been deprived of some of the luxuries which make life wortth living, and they are all emulating the “Old Sleuth” in an effort to learn the identity of the marauders.

Barber demands $10,000 damages

Stacy Brown, clerk in the general store of A.S. Hunter & Son, of Chicago Junction, is known throughout the countryside as a most obliging salesman, one who will go to any length in his efforts to please a customer.

But this same obliging disposition, ordinarily most praiseworthy, has now made his employers, Leon and Mrs. A.S. Hunter defendants in a suit for $10,000 damages, brought today in Common Pleas court by Cornelius V. Farley, a barber of Chicago Junction, who is inclined to the belief that Brown overstepped the limits of clerical courtesy in his attempt to sell some fishing tackle early this fall.

Farley relates in his petition that he went to the Hunter store for the purpose of buying some fishing tackle and bait. Brown waited on him. The customer followed Brown into the back room and says Brown closed the door, shutting off the light so that he might prove the bait was visible in the dark. Farley stepped in one side to watch the demonstration and fell though an open hole in the floor into the cellar, about 12 feet below, striking on the concrete floor of the cellar.

He asks damages in the sum of $10,000 on the grounds that the owners of the store were negligent.

Coming Saturday -— Nov. 19, 1916: Mrs. Stewart is honored

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok