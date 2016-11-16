The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

Pheasant bag good in Willard marshes

Opening day of the small game season brought an odd reversal of hunters’ luck in the Willard marsh as against the rest of the county, game protector Tom Hennessy reported today.

Fifty hunters throughout the county brought home 27 rabbits and one pheasant, while 61 hunters in the Willard marshes got 34 pheasants and two rabbits. Hennessy didn’t attempt to explain the difference, but called it on the whole an average opening day.

Flyers Civics Club receives charter

The Flyers Civics Club of St. Paul School received its official charter from the Commission of American Citizenship in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 8.

The charter formally recognized the national organization at the Catholic University of America. Pupils of grade 8 — 202 comprise the club membership.

The officers of the newly-organized club are Philip Skinn, president; Thomas Laux, vice president; Mary Ellen Ebert, recording secretary; Rachel Cassleberry, corresponding secretary; Katherine Spangler, treasurer and George Newcomer, sergeant-at-arms.

The Flyers Civics Club is one of the thousands of Catholic Civics Clubs chartered in the United States for the express purpose of developing informed, responsible young citizens.

Duplicate bridge winners announced

K.S. Flickinger and Loyal Chaney were the east-west winners and Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Yearick of Bellevue were the north-south winners of the duplicate bridge play conducted at the Elks Country Club Tuesday evening.

Other east-west were Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Gatrell, Mrs. Charles Peckham and Mrs. H.D. Rogers and Mrs. Gilbert and Mrs. Hardy.

Hold Hunter and Dick Archer of Bellevue, Mrs. Liebbart and Mrs. Goodsite, and Mrs. Al Westrick and Mrs. Paul Smith were the other north-south winners.

Four Jaycees to attend state meeting in Cleveland

Four Norwalk Jayceees will represent the local Junior Chamber of Commerce at the seventh State meeting, to be held this weekend in Cleveland. Attending from the local Jaycees will be Vince Kozlowski, Ralph Seigel, John Kocik and Chuck Wagner.

Coming Thursday -—The week of Nov. 15, 1864: A good time

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok