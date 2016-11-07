A sweet and gentle life

The top stories in The Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 113 years ago:

Death of Mrs. William A. Mack

A life full of gentleness and goodness and filled with the spirit of kindness has gone out in the death of Mrs. Helen Thompson Mack, beloved wife of William A. Mack, and the mother of Mrs. Pitt Curtiss, of this city. The sweet, pure life, which had for many years inhabited her frail body, passed out from its mortal frame late Thursday night at the Mack home in Cleveland after an illness of several weeks with the grip, which caused at last, sudden heart failure.

Mrs. Mack was for many years a resident of Norwalk, where she had scores of friends who loved her for her Christian graces, excellent traits of character. She was a person of culture and refinement, both in voice and manner, a most lovable lady and one who attracted people to her and won for herself many pleasant and lasting friendships.

Many are the hearts in Norwalk that have been blessed by the touch of her influence, that have been cheered by her sunny presence and which will fondly cherish her memory while sorrowing because of her departure. It may well be said of her that earth is poorer because of her having gone from it.

Mr. and Mrs. Mack came to Norwalk in the years following the close of the civil war, from Medina County. Here, after years of toil and careful study, Mr. Mack invented and perfected the famous Domestic sewing machine. In later years he invented the Standard sewing machine, which is manufactured in Cleveland, the establishing of the factory in Cleveland necessitating his removal from Norwalk to that city a number of years ago.

The remains of Mrs. Mack will be brought back to Norwalk for interment.

Court notes

Iva March vs. Albert C. March. Temporary alimony allowed. Defendant ordered to pay plaintiff, or her attorney $25 on or before November 20, and $5 a month thereafter on or before the 20th day of each month.

Henry Beckler vs. Mary Beckler. Temporary alimony allowed. Plaintiff ordered to pay defendant $20 on or before the 25th day of November.

Diphtheria at Chicago Junction

Exaggerated reports have been going the rounds of the press in regard to the condition of affairs at Chicago, O., where a number of cases of diphtheria have appeared. The disease has been prevalent there to some extent, so that it was deemed best to close the schools for a while, but they will be reopened next Monday.

Cemetery to be abandoned

W.H. Grant of Bellevue was in Monroeville Thursday superintending the removal of the remains of his parents form the old Catholic cemetery in that place to the Catholic cemetery in Sandusky. The Catholic cemetery at Monroeville will be abandoned and the bodies are being removed.

