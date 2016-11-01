Hallowe’en prank probed

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 72 years ago:

Rural youths go too far on Hallowe’en

Deputy sheriffs last night were sent to Peru Hollow to investigate undue Hallowe’en depredations. At the Stein Farm just south of Peru Village, boys are said to have removed farm machinery from a barn and to have inflicted damage on some of the equipment and to have let sheep out of a field. The boys, it is stated, have been apprehended and have promised to make good on the damage.

In Peru Village at the farm of Clarence Perry corn shocks were pushed over and farm machinery was run out of a barn and damaged. At the home of Mrs. Baughman at Collins, an ear of corn thrown by a youth broke a window.

Will conduct memorial rites for Glenn Doll

At 3 p.m. Sunday, memorial services will be held at the Methodist Church for the late Glenn Vernon Doll, Norwalk soldier, who died of wounds Oct. 1, received in France on that date. The Rev. Carl Asmus will officiate. Survivors include the mother, Mrs. Pearl Doll, the wife, Evelyn and a daughter, Shelia Ann.

Wife receives Purple Heart

Mrs. Paul Kovach of 218 West Main Street, recently received the Purple Heart from her husband, Pvt. Paul R. Kovach, now convalescing in a hospital in England. The medal was awarded for wounds received in France. Pvt. Kovach participated in the battle of St. Lo.

Sport Center bowling alleys open tonight

Norwalk’s new bowling alleys will open this evening. The alleys will be known as the Sport Center Alleys and will be located downstairs underneath the “Sport Center” Barber Shop and Billiard Parlor at 18 and 20 West Main St.

The alleys will be operated by Walter “Ollie” Zink, proprietor of the Sport Center. Mr. Zink is well known throughout this section. He sponsored Norwalk’s baseball team this past summer and was formerly a corporal of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The bowling alley room is newly decorated with a color scheme of light green, trimmed with red.

The approach to the alleys is down the stairway in front of Dr. M.L. Battles office. For the present the alleys will be in operation from 4 p.m. to midnight.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok