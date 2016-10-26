Wife of area pastor dies after 4-week illness

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 75 years ago:

Democrats open fall campaign quarters here

The Norwalk city Democratic campaign organization will meet next Wednesday evening in the headquarters being opened in the East Main St. room formerly occupied by the Esmond Dairy store.

Last Thursday night the city Democratic organization met at the Hotel Avalon to arrange for the fall campaign. M.O. Haas is chairman. He introduced James E. Doyle, who delivered an address. A luncheon followed the meeting.

Children’s Home trustees are named

John Laible of Norwalk, and R.R. Jenkins of Willard, have been appointed trustees of the Huron County Home by the commissioners for five year terms. Other members of the board which directs the affairs of the home, are Mrs. A.L. Burk, Wakeman; Clarence Burk, New London; and Mrs. W.C. Pratt of Norwalk.

Miss Cooper attends Findlay conference

Miss Anna Cooper of Whittlesey Avenue has just returned from a two-day credit conference at the Phoenix Hotel at Findlay, where she represented the local Production Credit Association, of which she is the clerk-stenographer.

This meeting, which thirty-five Production Credit Association employees attended, from adjoining counties, was held for the discussion of business developments, public relations and membership education.

Mrs. Van Laar wife of Willard pastor dies

WILLARD — Mrs. Tena Van Laar, 63, wife of the Rev. Gerald Van Laar, of the Christian Reformed Church at Celeryville, died in Municipal Hospital Friday after an illness of four weeks.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, John and Jack at home; one daughter, Mrs. Frances Shoordo, Celeryville; her mother, Mrs. Jacob Koima, Rock Valley, Iowa; seven brothers and sisters.

Coming Thursday, Oct. 27, 1941: Driver testifies stuttering got him into trouble

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok