Mushroom victim angered by diagnosis

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 39 years ago:

Mushroom victim angered by doctor’s diagnosis

An emergency room doctor diagnosed John Goostree’s mushroom poisoning as an upset stomach Oct. 16, and discharged him from Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital, Goostree’s wife and son charged today.

Eunice Goostree, also poisoned, said the lives of her and her husband probably were saved when their family doctor arranged for their admission to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland. There the Goostrees were administered an experimental drug by a mushroom poisoning specialist.

Mrs. Goostree, 53, called the Reflector this morning to say she was being discharged today from St. Luke’s. She said she will stay in a hospital facility until her husband, in good condition, is discharged in several days.

The Goostree’s, 230 Whittlesey Ave., were poisoned by the Amanita verna, deadliest of mushrooms. They had picked some mushrooms and had them for lunch.

Five vie for Willard city council

Five candidates are running for seats on Willard city council, but there’s only one contest to be decided by voters.

Stephen R. Young is campaigning for first ward councilman against incumbent Roderick Shininger, appointed to council when Larty Long resigned.

Others running for seats include Chris McKinney, 40, 219 Keefer Street; James Durbin, 31, 917 Myrtle Ave.; and The Rev. RIchard Bower, 43, 554 Kennedy Drive.

FFA’er wins 1st in soil judging

MONROEVILLE — Bob Stieber of the Monroeville Future Farmers of America (FFA) won first place in the state FFA Rural Soil Judging contest Saturday.

The Monroeville team placed ninth in the state.

Stieber scored 295 points out of a possible 300. He was awarded a trophy and $150 by the Ohio Associaition of Federral Land Banks as well as a jacket and cap.

Stieber, a high school freshman, was competing against sophomores, juniors and seniors. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stieber, rural Norwalk.

Two other freshmen, Ron Wilhelm and Charles Didion, completed Monroeville’s ninth ranked team.

Players of the Week

Offensive ends from St. Paul and South Central and a Monroeville middle guard have been named Reflector Players of the Week.

Pass catchers Jim Smith of the Flyers and Jon Fishbaugh from the Trojans’ camp were tabbed for their fine play as they faced each other Saturday night at Whtiney Field. Ricky Schaffer was named form Monroeville after his defensive work against Black River on Friday night.

— Compiled by Andy Purtsok