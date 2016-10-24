The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 39 years ago:

Bonding for NBC Stores completed

Paperwork for the issuing of $700,000 in industrial bonds to help finance an expansion for NBC Stores was completed by the Huron County Commissioners this morning.

Isadore Lichtscien, president of First United Corp., parent Company of NBC Stores, and lawyers met with the commissioners today to complete the signing of documents authorizing the bonds. Present were Dean Lucal, Sandusky lawyer for First United, and Katherine Petrie of bond counsel Squire, Sanders and Dempsey, Cleveland.

NBC’s expansion is a $2.5 million project involving the connection of the existing garden center with the main store, adding to the rear of the existing building; building additional parking in the area formerly the site of Terry’s Kentucky Fired Chicken, and removal of a house on Lais Road.

Branch manager named

A new city resident will manage the Noowalk branch of the Industrial Savings and Loan Association of Bellevue, Present Lawrence Rhoades has announced.

He is David M. Windau. He has worked for savings and loans for the past four years, and before joining Industrial in September, he was an officer with the First Federal Savings and Loan in Tiffin.

Monroeville feather party

MONROEVILLE — Knights of Columbus will hold its 16th annual stag Feather party at the K of C Home on South Main Street, Wednesday evening. Serving of the free turkey lunch will start at 7, according to Charles Pierce, grand knight and general chairman.

Chaimen for the various activities are: Jerome Gravenhorst, Joseph Gravenhorst, Eugene Didion, Norbert Wilhelm, James Tyler, Paul Smith, Vincent Wise, Harold Wilhelm, William J. Wise, Howard J. Smith, Wilfred Myers, Clemens Smith, Arnold Wilhlelm, John Gathergood, Roger Mahl, Leo Heitz, Leo Morman, Francis Ruffing, Donald Stockmaster and Thomas Zipfel.

Heit, Mushett, gain district

Two members of the S.t Paul cross country team advanced to District competition by virtue of their performances Saturday.

Greg Heit and Dan Mushett were fifth and 11th in individual competition at the state sectional action at Tiffin Saturday.

Heit clocked a 12:23 while Mushett ran a 14:24. Heit was third overall while Mushett was 20th.

Other Flyer harriers competing Saturday were Marty Healy, 14:52; Bob Schwizer, 15:40; Mark Smith, 16:00; Steve Irille, 16:10; and John Zeller at 16:30.

