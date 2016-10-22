The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 39 years ago:

‘Wilde’ air show grounds Tornadoes

Who would have expected what happened here Friday when Norwalk High School took on the winless Tornadoes from Tiffin Columbuian?

Who would have expected Norwalk’s ground oriented football squad to garner 149 yards passing?

Who would have expected Tiffin Columbian to stifle the Truckers’ potent inside running game?

And who could have envisioned the Tornadoes nearly matching their entire 1977 season scoring output in one quarter?

These things and more occurred Friday night as Norwalk claimed a 24-12 Northern Ohio League victory.

Trucker quarterback Wes Douglas punctuated the airwaves with seven passes, hitting on five for 140 yards. Norwalk coach Bob Hart admitted the air show was part of the Trucker plan. “When they showed an eight-man front on defense, we put the ball in the air. Wes did a nice job of hitting his receivers,” Hart declared.

With the Tornadoes stopping the Truckers on the ground, Douglas took to the air in the first quarter and hit split end Gary Wilde with a 75-yard pass, which carried Norwalk to the Tiffin two yard line.

Eric Kirk carried over on the next play for the game’s first tally. Rich Marett missed the extra point and Norwalk had a 6-0 advantage with 1:37 left in the quarter.

Cal Shullick recovered a Tiffin fumble in the second quarter and Douglas directed the Truckers 38 yards for their next score.

Whippets whip Willard 21-8

SHELBY — Willard coach Don Graham solved his team’s offensive woes, but the Flashes still dropped a 21-8 decision to the powerful Shelby Whippets here Friday night.

The loss leaves Willard at 1-4 in Northern Ohio League Play, while Shelby, which lost to Willard only twice since 1949, improved its record to 4-1 and is tied with Upper Sandusky and Bellevue for first place.

Willard appeared to have its best chance at victory in years, holding Shelby to just seven points in the first half. But two second half scores spoiled the dream.

While Shelby scored all the points in the first half, Willard appeared to have a golden opportunity to get on the board early in the contest.

The Flashes punted after only four plays, but Shelby fumbled on its third play from scrimmage and senior Ed Phillips recovered the ball at the Shelby 33.

Willard quickly gained a first down at the 18 yard line, however three plays later moved the ball only to the 11 where a fourth and three play netted just one yard.

The only Willard score came after Shelby had taken a 21-0 lead.

The Flashes marched 73 yards on the ensuing kickoff in six plays, five passes and the one yard run by John Willoughby.

Bob Secor caught a pass for the extra points following the touchdown.

Service news

ATWATER, Calif. — Lieutenant Colonel Thomas E. Frazier, son of Mrs. Harriet A. Frazier of Greenwich, has received the Meritorious Service Medal at Castle AFB, Calif.

Colonel Frazier was cited for outstanding duty performance as chief of the Vehicle Maintenance Branch and as commander of the 601st Tactical Control Wing at Wiesbaden and Sembach Air Bases, Germany, from May 16, 1973 to May 17, 1977.

Thomas McIntyres mark anniversary

Thomas and Florence McIntyre have just returned from a vacation in the Eastern states, where they visited with their son, Leslie, his wife, Jo Ann, and their children, Jeffrey and Jillian, who helped them celebrate Mrs. McIntyre’s birthday and the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary.

Mr. McIntyre and the former Florence Oswald were married Oct. 7, 1937 in Tiffin. They reside at 287 W. Main St.

They have three sons, Roger of Norwalk, Lt. Paul A. of Sprinfield and Leslie of West Brook, Conn.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok