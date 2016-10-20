Norwalk man one of 5 killed in traffic accident

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 69 years ago:

Four men from area join Army

Four men from this area have enlisted in the armed forces, it was announced by Sgt. L.R. Portman, in charge of the local Army and Air Force recruiting station here.

Richard C. Thompson, a former service man from New Haven, has enlisted in the ground forces and today is enroute to the European theatre.

David E. Milke, Rt. 3, Bellevue, has signed up for a three-year hitch with the AAF and following completion of his basic training will be assigned to the Aerial Engineers School.

Frank Fazenbaker, a Norwalkian, with 13 years of previous service, has re-enlisted in the AAF,

Martin Yun, Wakeman, has also and will be assigned to the Aerial Engineers School following the completion of basic training.

George Weisenberger of Norwalk is victim of crash near Sandusky

Five persons, including one Norwalkian, were killed and nine injured, several seriously, in the most tragic series of traffic accidents in the area this year.

Among the dead is George Weisenberger, 27, of 58 East Seminary Street, Norwalk.

Weisenberger, who was a passenger in the car driven by his wife, Rita, died in Providence hospital Sunday morning after their car went out of control at 11 p.m., Saturday on Rt. 12, opposite the Oakland cemetery in Sandusky, and collided with an auto driven by James Kepford, 46, of Arlington, Ill.

Work on Maplehurst allotment, city’s $250,000 housing project, now started

Work on this community’s quarter-million dollar housing project is well underway this week with nine of the ultimate 27 medium priced units rising rapidly on tier sites on St. Mary’s Street in the east end of the city.

Bring built by the Spino Construction Company, 38 S. Washington St., Tiffin, four of the nine units now under construction will be of brick veneer and five frame dwellings. To be sold in the neighborhood of $12,500, the units will be ready for occupancy by Dec. 15.

“Although all the dwellings will consist of six rooms,” Mr. Spino said, “no two will be alike. Not only will they be styled individually, but they are being built of the best available materials by the most qualified workers obtainable.”

Bowling alleys at Sports Center now open

The Sports Center bowling alley, operated by John Malcolm and John Borgia, local high school students, opened to the public Saturday afternoon with a steady string of bowlers utilizing the rehabilitated recreation basement.

For the past four weeks, the two students spent considerable time and money in getting the alleys in shape, also the application of spit and polish in making the center presentable.

Located in the basement of the Sports Center, the alleys, three in number, can be reached either directly from the billiard hall above or from the street. In addition to chairs and benches for both bowlers and spectators, the managers have installed a refreshment stand.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok