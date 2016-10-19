Dam is completed in Monroeville

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 69 years ago:





Huron River Dam at Monroeville is completed

Construction of the new $50,000 dam over the Huron River at Monroeville, O., under the supervision of Robert Dodge, construction engineer, is complete.

Water is already spilling over the fish lasser, five inches from the top of the dam, which today’s rains will probably fill rapidly.

The new dam, together with the new fire house near the site of the old mill, which was razed, are vast improvements to the village.

1947 pigskin queen crowned amid royal pageantry and regal setting

With the pageantry and pomp befitting a regal coronation, Miss Juanda Huttoh was crowned the 1947 Pigskin Queen of Norwalk High School by King of Ceremonies, Jack Orebaugh, at a ritual which preceded last night’s annual homecoming game with Willard.

The ceremonies, which took place on a platform placed in the center of the grid field, were brief and colorful, with the costumes of the king and pages adding to the atmosphere of the pageant.

The arrival on the field of the queen-elect and her party, including Elaine McCoy, last year’s queen, and attendants, Alene Good, Marilyn Switzer and Lesta Gibbons, runner-up candidates, was heralded by Trumpeters Rita and Peggy Clark.

Flight school at Parks leased by Willardite

Robert W. Keefer of the Willard Airport has taken over the operation of Park’s Air park including the flight training school and service facilitites, it was announced today by Park Ernsberger, proprietor.

Leasing of the field to Mr. Keefer, Mr. Ernsberger added, does not affect operation of the Airway Inn or the use of the field by clients of the restaurant.

Mr. Keefer, who has been flying for more than three years, has approximately 1,000 flying hours on his log book.

Willard’s Crimson Tide overwhelms Norwalk

One explanation could be that Norwalk just isn’t supposed to win a Homecoming game.

There can’t be too much complaint against a defense that has never had more than two touchdowns a game scored against them with a relatively light and inexperienced line.

The big reason is that the Raiders have failed to get their offense moving consistently. They move within the shadow of the opponents’ goal posts and the attack sputters. This along with missed assignments and the backs picking the wrong holes, has been a glaring weakness all season.

Fred Spencer put across the lone Norwalk score early n the third quarter when he cut off tackle and out ran the Willard defense for 52 yards to put them in the lead. The try for the point after was unsuccessful.

All of the Willard pints came in the final quarter and both of these almost gifts. Late in the third quarter, Wilde was back to kick. The pass from center was bad and Willard took over on the Norwalk 29. Five plays later Carpenter slammed across for the score.

Coming Thursday — Oct. 20, 1947: Four men from area join Army

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok