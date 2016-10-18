Agricultural society elects officers

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 141 years ago:

Meeting of the Agricultural Society

The annual meeting of the Huron County Agricultural Society was held at the Court House last Saturday and was attended by about a hundred members of the society, besides many others.

Two or three efforts were made to have the constitution of the society amended in various particulars, but the attempts were grievous failures. The sentiment of the majority being that the constitution as it stood was good enough.

The election of officers was entered upon, the main contest being over President, for which office, I.W. Bostwick, F. Simmons and H.P. Stentz were candidates. On the second ballot, I.W. Bostwick received 53 out of the 98 votes cast and was declared elected.

H.P. Stents was elected vice president by acclimation. W.A. Poyer, Wm. Robinson and H.C. Barnard were elected directors.

St. James Hotel, New London

The necessity which has so long existed for a first class hotel in New London has been fully met by Mr. N. Perry, formerly of Bay City, Mich. Since Mr. P. has assumed the proprietorship of the St. James, the house has undergone a change which entitles it to first rank among the hotels of the West. All the appointments are entirely new and good taste and comfort are the prevailing features of the house.

Ordination services

The Presbytery of Huron will meet in Norwalk on Tuesday next for the purpose of examining and ordaining Rev. J.D. Williamson. The program has not yet been arranged but the public service will be held Tuesday evening at the Presbyterian Church.

Missing

Mr. N.J. Carey of N. Fairfield suddenly left his home last Thursday evening and has not since been seen. His wife and freinds are anxious as to his whereabouts, and if any one can enlighten them, the information will be gratefully appreciated.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok