Local school board bans dancing at high school

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 97 years ago:

Board of education at Berlin Heights puts ban on dance

At the regular monthly meeting of the board of education, held Tuesday evening, that body declared by their vote that there should be no dancing allowed in the high school, says the Berlin Call. All members being present but A.B. Phillips.

Recently the question of whether or not the pupils of the high school could use the gymnasium for dances was put up to McWilliams, who expressed himself against allowing the dance to become a part of the various school functions.

In order that the parents might be given a voice in the matter, a letter was sent to the parents of each pupil in the high school asking for an expression regarding the matter.

While there were some of the answers in favor of the dances, there was also a strong protest against injecting it into the high school and some were neutral, not caring which way the matter was decided.

Fred Cook presents Matt Hinkle with silver headed cane

Fred Cook has presented Matt Hinkle of Cleveland with a handsome silver headed cane as a token of appreciation for the excellent service performed on Sept. 23, when the Cleveland man referred the main boxing bout here between Alex Hart of Lorain and Jimmy Katz of Cleveland. On the head of the cane is inscribed the letter “H”, and “Sept. 22, 1919.”

Giant puffball 60 inches in girth and weighs 16 1/2 pounds

Mannie Doane of Harland twp. has brought a giant puff ball, probably the largest ever reported in the country, to this city. He turned the monster over to Frank Schick and it is now on display in the northeast front show window of the Glass Block. The diameter is 60 inches and weighs 16 1/2 pounds.

Waldron case may be carried up to court of appeals

Justice Roy H. Williams of Sandusky has overruled a motion for a new trial in the case of James Waldron vs. the N.Y.C. Railway Co. Recently Mr. Waldron was returned a verdict $1,181. He sued to recover for damages on the grounds that while a foreman employed by the defendant company was hunting wood chucks on the N.Y.C. right of way near Wakeman, he shot and wounded the plaintiff with a rifle. It was explained in the petition that the wood chuck has been undermining the company’s right of way. Attorneys for the railway have asked for a bill of exceptions and will likely carry the case to the court of appeals.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok