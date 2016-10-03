The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 121 years ago:

Death of a pioneer

Mary Ann Rickey was born in Vernon township, Sussex County, New Jersey, Oct. 4, 1810, and died at her home in Peru, Huron County, O., Sept. 10, 1895.

She was united in marriage with Amos Kendall, Oct. 22d, 1840. He expired August 30th, 1849. Of this union there were born four children, three of whom survive her, one son and two daughters, to whom she was attached with all the ardency of a mother’s tender affection. In 1858, she was again married to William B. Ward, who died May 18th, 1884.

She united with the Baptist church at Hamburg, New Jersey, in her youth and ever tried to live a christian life. Her last desire was to depart and go to live with the Savior in whom she trusted and whom she loved so well.

The fair

The directors of the Huron County Agricultural Society are putting forth every effort to make the Fair, which is to be held October 23, 24, 25, a great affair, and the indications are that their efforts will prove very successful.

There will be a full exhibit of agricultural, mercantile and household products as good, if not better, than any heretofore held. Liberal purses are offered in the speed classes and lovers of good races will be highly gratified. Let everyone in the county put his shoulder to the wheel determined to make Huron County’s fair run with the best in Ohio.

Mead-Moore

The spacious home of Mr. and Mrs. I.B. Moore, No. 34 Summit St., was the scene Wednesday afternoon of one of the prettiest and largest home weddings ever celebrated in Norwalk. The bride was Miss Louise, only daughter of the host and hostess, and the groom was Mr. William Henry Mead, a prominent young business man of Paskala, Ohio. The house was handsomely decorated with vines and potted plants and presented a scene of beauty that will long dwell in the minds of those who were fortunate as to be numbered among the guests.

Shortly before five o’clock the bridal party descended thee stairs to the music of a wedding march rendered on the piano by Miss Orpha Wood, and took their places in the bay window of the back parlor, under a canopy of Madeira vines and in front of a beautiful bank of palms.

First came the ribbon girls, little Misses Uarda Burth and Harriott Wickham, dressed in white and carrying white carnations; then the ushers, Mr. Harry G. Breckenridge and Mrs. Arthur Nicholson; following them the brides-maids, Miss Fannie Rood and Miss Ellen Little, the former attired in a gown of white silk mull over pink and the latter in pink silk mull over white, each carrying a cluster of pink roses; then came the maid of honor, Miss Burdelle Mead, of Paskala, sister of the groom, dressed in a very handsome gown of green silk, with pearl trimmings, following were the groom and his best man, Mr. F.A. Doty of Columbus.

Then came the bride, tall and stately, supported on the arm of her father and richly becomingly attired in a beautiful white silk gown, lace trimmed with diamond ornaments, and carrying white roses.

City and county

Mr. Gamble of the firm of Hies & Gamble, has rented A. Newman’s house on North Pleasant Street.

Miss Jennette Barton has been quite sick for several days past but is now confidently better.

Base ball tournament at Milan tomorrow and concert in the evening by the Great Western Band.

The Ridgefield and Norwlak Gun Clubs have their match shoot tomorrow afternoon.

It is reported that Nick Smith and John W. Lee will soon open a saloon in the Roth block, East Main St.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok