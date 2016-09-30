Two killed, 3 injured when auto stalls on tracks

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 94 years ago:



Two killed and three injured when auto stalls on Nickle Plate tracks north of Norwalk

Dead: Mrs. A.P. Ruffing, William Rafferty

Injured: A.P. Ruffing, fractured skull and one foot cut off; Mrs. Wm. Rafferty, cuts and bruises; eight-month-old baby of the Ruffings, slightly injured; O.J. White, brakeman, bruised.

A frightful grade-crossing accident on the Nickle Plate Ry. near Kimball, between North Monroeville and Bellevue, brought death and disaster to the end of a day’s outing Sunday.

In the Ruffing car, the two families had gone to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Hohler, In Peru, just west of Norwalk, for Sunday dinner and had had a happy day. Mrs. Rafferty is a daughter of the Hohler’s.

In the evening they started home and instead of going to the main paved way, drove up around through North Monroeville, and into southern Erie County, for a ride on their way home.

It is said the car stalled on the double tracks of the Nickle Plate not far form Kimball. It was struck by an east-bound livestock train. When the engineer saw the auto on the tracks, he threw on the air brakes and the train came near buckling; it was stopped so suddenly that O.J. White, flagman, was thrown violently to the floor of the caboose and badly bruised.

Church-goers must all have been in church

Loudonville friends of a Norwalk family were coming here for over Sunday and had agreed, if they were a little late, to go directly to church, as they also desired to attend regular services.

When they arrived in town they asked a man the location of the Baptist Church.

He told them three blocks past the court house.

They went; but no church.

So they asked another man.

He said he didn’t go to church often enough to know whether there was a Baptist church in Norwalk or not.

When they recovered, they drove on a bit and accosted a woman. She directed them right.

Now they are wondering just how God-less Norwalk may or may not be.

Woman singing in London is heard in Norwalk

It is a long ways from London, England to Norwalk, but this distance means little to I. Willis, Norwalk wireless operator, who at 12:15 Sunday morning heard music broadcast from the British metropolis.

The program was dispatched from London, sent under the ocean by cable and relayed from Newark, N.J. and yet so well did the various instruments work that Willis was able to hear the London concert about as plainly as if it had been sent form Cleveland or Detroit. The concert was broadcast with the high wave meter of 485.

Norwalk Hi shows real class in opening

Norwalk 12, Fremont 6

This tells the story of the opening of Norwalk High School’s season here Saturday.

Whitaker was the hero of the game. He took the ball over the line twice when Norwalk was in striking distance of the goal line.

Hargraves also starred. It is hardly fair, however, to focus praise on any particular player. Every man on the Norwalk team played well.

Coming Monday — Oct. 3, 1896: Death of a pioneer

Compiled by Andy Prutsok