Huron County GOP plan campaign

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 94 years ago:

Meeting of committees is marked by a victory spirit

Huron County Republicans are wide awake and on their toes, if they are to be judged by the quantity and quality of the meeting Friday night in Odd Fellows Hall of the executive, central and advisory committees, and candidates. Fully 150 people were there and practically every precinct in Huron County was represented.

It was business, first, last and all the time, and concluded with the serving of really delicious refreshments — coffee, doughnuts, pickles, cheese, ham and hamburger sandwiches, prepared by Chef Ed Gregory and served cafeteria style by a handsome array of busy county candidates.

The meeting was presided over by W.R. Pruner, chairman of the executive committee, and an outline of the campaign work was given and discussed. The chair announced the following new members of the executive committee: Norwalk 2B, Mrs. Andrew Schlachter; Norwalk 3C, Jos. Former; New London C, J.L. Fuller; Greenwich B, C.C. Bebout; Willard B, Clarence Tompkins; Norwalk Tp. 1, Fred Benedict.

Cheers from high school football rally heard mile

Cheering that was heard as far as State Street arose last night when Norwalk High School students held a mammoth football rally on Whitney Field.

Nearly every pupil was present. Thanks to the freshmen boys, who brought vast quantities of wood, a huge bonfire centered the group of students. Flames arose 30 feet or more.

The affair opened with serpentine dance in which several hundred took part. The happy, undulating procession moved around the bonfire in real snaky fashion.

Thayer Betts, captain of the team, opened the program by giving a snappy talk. “The boys have been working and training a month, and few perhaps realize what hard work we have done,” said the captain. “Only two letter men are back and we need the support of the student body.”

Speeches then were made by the following: Eleanor Webb, freshman; James Smith, sophomore; Dudley Cole, junior; and Jerome Humphries, senior.

Miss Sarah Walker, high school instructor, and Coach Carl Seibel talked. George Fifner, one of Norwalk’s best posted football men and a staunch supporter of amateur athletics, gave an inspiring speech.

The cheering was led by Naomi Bogart and Lester Webster. The rally doubtless was the most imposing and enthusiastic affair ever held by Norwalk High School students.

Rev. Josiah Seitz dies, aged 85

COSKOB, CT — The Rev. Josiah A. Seitz, 85, died here today. He was the father of Don Seitz, publisher of the New York World. He was born in Elmore, O., educated at Oberlin and at one time was a pastor of the church at Attica.

Beautify Linwood Square Playhouse

The Linwood Square Theatre is being redecorated inside and out. The excellent frescoing that was put on before the war period, and which would be hard to duplicate now, has been completely washed and looks like new. New carpets and new lamp shades have been installed. The entrance will be repainted in a day or two. With its new garb, this popular playhouse is more attractive to patrons than ever.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok