Family told rigid quarantine must be maintained

The top stories in the Norwalk Evening Herald on this date 104 years ago:

Rigid quarantine must be maintained

A special meeting of the city board of health was held this afternoon, called to take action with references to a case of infantile paralysis reported at the home of Ared Hutchins, No. 34 Woodlawn Ave., which developed a day or two ago.

While a contagious disease sign had been placed on the house by the board of health, it was reported that members of the household were going in and out of the house. The health officer was instructed to inform the occupants of the house that they must maintain a rigid quarantine.

Laid to her final rest

Funeral services were held this afternoon over the remains of Mrs. Caroline Sutton, whose death occurred at the home, No. 175 Benedict Ave., Wednesday noon. The services were conducted by the Rev. William Couden, pastor of the Universalist Church. There was no singing.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, the body being lowered to its last resting place by the following friends: Ed Stentz, Aro Carpenter, William Fessenden, C.E. Tucker, Frank Lobdell and William Timms.

Dies after year’s illness

Miss Flora Beckloff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Beckloff, of No. 276, Whittlesey Ave., died this morning at the home of her parents following an illness of about one year of complications.

The deceased was born in this city Sept. 30, 1877 and would have attained her twenty-fifth bithday in a few days.

Aside from her parents the deceased is survived by five brothers and sisters as follows: Henry, Jacob, Carrie, Frank and Benjamin Beckloff.

Young man dies of his injuries

Rollin Swint, struck by a street car in Cleveland yesterday, died from his injuries in Charity hospital at 2:30 o’clock in the afternoon before his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Swint of this city, before his wife, who was visiting in Huron, could reach him.

Death was caused from a fracture of the skull. About 9:30 o’clock the young man, in company with Will Husted, another former Norwalk boy, left their room in the Morland hotel on Euclid Avenue near 16th Street. As he passed through the office, Mr. Swint was handed a letter which he opened and started to read.

The young man started to cross the street and stopped to let one car go past. Not noticing another car coming from the opposite direciton, Mr. Swint sepped directly in front of it and was knocked down. The skull was fractured in two places.

Coming Thursday — Sept. 22, 1912: Opening game lost by local boys

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok