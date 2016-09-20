Child dies after short illness

The top stories in the Norwalk Evening Herald on this date 104 years ago:

Light opera put on by home talent in neighboring village

The opera, “Pinafore,” given by home talent at Monroeville last evening, drew a large audience, many from this city, and all are enthusiastic over the splendid manner in which the opera was put on.

Norwalk is especially interested in the success of the opera because two of her citizens were in the cast with leading parts. Herman Lang taking the part of Ralph Rackstraw and Frank P. Conrad essaying the role of Bill Bobstay. The orchestra was also augmented by several Norwalk musicians, including Otto M. Harter, Carl Lenz, James Fishwick and Miss Hattie Graves.

The leading part, Josephine, was taken by Miss Celia Hoffman of Tiffin, for three years with Henry W. Savage’s “Prince of Pilsen,” as leading lady.

Injured in Forest City

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph F. Swint were called to Cleveland this afternoon shortly after dinner on account of an accident to their son, Rollin. The only information they had before leaving this city was that he had been struck by a street car. They did not know the nature or extent of his injuries.

The young man, who was for a number of years in the employ of the A.B. Chase Co., as tone regulator, has been in the employ of Womalink, piano dealer of Cleveland, for some time. His work was that of repairing player pianos and his work took him to all parts fo the city.

Bride-to-be showered

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John gave a surprise on Miss Mary Moosbrugger, Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. Mary Smith, No. 58 East Seminary Street.

Miss Moosbrugger is soon to become the bride of Amedeus E. Smith and the affair was in the nature of a kitchen shower, many useful gifts being presented to the bride-elect.

Married at parsonage

Miss Loa A. Keefer and Amon W. Hommel, young people of Chicago Junction, were united in marriage yesterday afternoon at 4:20 o’clock by the Rev. J.C. Townsend, at his home on Milan Street. The young people will reside at Chicago Junction.

Child dies after short illness

Howard Taylor, eight year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Taylor, of No. 6 1/2 Bank Street, died last night at 10 o’clock following an illness of a couple of days. Death was caused from spinal meningitis.

The little fellow was in school Tuesday. About six weeks ago he underwent an operation for adenoids and had not been in good health for some time.

The lad was born April 25, 1904. He is survived by his parents and one sister, Ruth.

Coming Wednesday —Sept. 21, 1912: Rigid quarantine must be maintained

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok