Memorial lake park project considered for Norwalk

70 years ago:

Memorial Lake project meeting to be on Friday

Members of the Huron County Memorial Park and Lake Committee remind the public that a meeting in the common pleas room of the courthouse at 8 p.m. for a discussion of the proposed Memorial Park for Veterans of all wars, particularly World War II. At the meeting, state water shed engineers will make a report of a survey of proposed sites, made not long ago in Huron County under instructions from the State Conservation Department.

Union painters finish job at REC house

The Lawrence Mack memorial paint job on the Recreation Center at 6 Church Street is finished. The union painters, it is stated, did the job because Mack instigated it shortly before his death, and because they wanted to maintain the present good relations between the union and the public and because they wanted to do something for the young people of Norwalk.

The center, with its two coats of white paint, looks almost like a new house, and all through the unselfish efforts of Lowell Eaton and his son Jerry; E.J. Crouser, Wallace Crouser, Jess Crouser, Jack Edwards, Al Hoddick, Leon Rees, Jess Towne, Paul McGuckin, Floyd Bishop and George Mack.

VFW wins

Playing before a crowd in excess of 700, the Norwalk V.F.W. defeated the Huron Merchants 16-7 last night at Veteran’s Field.

This game marked the final encounter of the season for the local club, which compiled a season’s record of 14 wins against 10 defeats.

Hammering Hank Edwards and clown coach Maxie Patkin of the Cleveland Baseball Club were on hand for the closing game. Edwards gave a brief batting demonstration, clouting a number of balls over the right field fence. Patkin really made the crowd roar while coaching for a number of innings at third base.

Lefty George Schild was on the mound for the locals, giving way to Hugh Conry in the seventh. Schild was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and striking out 15.

Jack Edwards and Bill Ewell led the Norwalk attack. Edwards collected a home run, double and a single while Ewell had a home run and two singles. Paul Edwards chipped in with two hits, a double and a single.

Make two more solo flights

Last Saturday afternoon, Mrs. Thomas C. Taber, 240 Benedict Ave., made her first solo flight at the Norwalk Airpark. Madeline is now a full fledged student pilot.

On Sunday, George Sisson, 38 E. Seminary St., also made his first solo flight and became a student pilot.

Manager Miller of the Airpark reports that negotiations are under way for the installation of a government approved commercial instructor’s course. This will be in addition to the present government program training veterans for private pilot licenses.

Coming Monday -—Sept. 19, 1946: Buyers line up early in hopes of buying meat

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok