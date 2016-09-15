The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 63 years ago:

Norwalk Day at county fair

Tomorrow will be Norwalk Day at the Huron County Fair which opens tonight with a gala 13-class horse show in front of the grandstand.

In accordance with a custom of long standing, the schools of the city will be closed and each school child has been given a free ticket to the fairgrounds. Classes resume at the usual hour Thursday morning.

The spotlight tomorrow night will be on the junior fair program where a series of events headed by the calf scramble, greased pig and egg throwing contests will take place in front of the grandstand.

Record school enrollment here

Public school enrollment at the start of fall terms numbered 1,626 children, it was announced today by Superintendent James McBride.

The figure, approximately 100 more than last September, was expected to increase with the return of families still out of the city on late vacations.

The foresight of Norwalk parents, according to Mr. McBride, paid dividends on the first day when the new school facilities approved in the 1951 elections were pressed into use for the first time.

Maplehurst, although not quite completed, was ready to begin the year on schedule and its seven classrooms are accommodating 194 pupils who would otherwise be crowded into the city’s three other elementary schools.

Elect officers for Sodality

Newly elected officers of the Young Ladies Sodality of St. Paul Catholic Church are: Florence Ruffing, president; Patricia Widman, first vice president; Anna Mae Doughty, second vice president and reporter; Mary Cecil, recording secretary; Constance Widman, treasurer; and Barbara Cam, financial secretary.

To visit Schilds

(Photo caption) MONROEVILLE — Wearing her beaming smile and carrying her noted pancake recipe, Aunt Jemima will be a Schilds Food Town this week. She will have a grill set up and will make pancakes for visitors to sample.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok