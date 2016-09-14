Unemployment office to close here

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 63 years ago:

Unemployment office here to close

James L. Wood, local manager of the Ohio Statement Employment Service offices in the Telephone Building, today received notice that the office will be closed as of Sept. 30 along with nine other local offices in the state.

Closing of the offices will leave Mr. Wood and two female assistants without positions.

Robert Hill, Mr. Woods’ assistant, has tentatively accepted an appointment to the Lorain office of the State Employment Service.

Mr. Wood, who has been in charge of the local offices for nearly 13 years, has no immediate plans for the future.

Children honor parents with anniversary party

On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Lortcher gave a party in honor of their parents’ wedding anniversary.

Mr and Mrs. Lortcher were married 25 years ago at the parsonage of St. John Lutheran Church in Groton, with the Rev. G.F. Stengle performing the ceremony.

They have eight children: Mrs. Alpha White, Norwalk, Mrs. Laverne Nuthall, Milan; Pvt. Wayne D. Lortcher, McClellan, Ala., and Norman, Paul, Andrew Jr., Esther and Velda Lortcher at home.

Newcomers Club fashion show

When the Newcomers Club presents its benefit fashion show Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., in the Norwalk High School Auditorium, club members will be among those who will model. Fashions are being furnished by Taber’s and furs by Bixler’s.

A valuable door prize and other prizes will be given. The proceeds will go to the High School Band Uniform Fund.

The following Newcomers will be the models; Mrs. Don Brokaw, Mrs. Dorothy Allen, Mrs. Wiliam Johnson, Mrs. Dave Boals, Mrs. Mary Lou Scott, Mrs. John Von Gunter, Mrs. Harold Carrick, Mrs. John Marks, Mrs. Tom Paffenbarger, Mrs. Robert Grove and Mrs. Peggy Harst.

Children models are; Becky Jo Crumrine, Diana Crumrine, Stephanie Smith, Susan Price, Lynn Gove, Stephanie Schillig, Marcia Carpenter, Gretchen Kohlmyer, Sandra Von Gunter, Cathy Scott, Martha Scott, Mary Jane Schauss, Nancy Wiederman, Madelyn Chaney, Elaine Kohlmyer, Judy Carpenter, Frannie Schauss, Linda Upper and Judy Upper.

Editorial: The old order changeth

Norwalk was once the center of the piano industry and was famous for its artisans of the woodworking craft.

John Markt was one of the leading craftsmen of the old school to whom perfection of workmanship meant far more than the almighty dollar. His death this week at the age of 89 marks a chapter of pre-eminence in the book of Norwalk’s past glory.

Roll McCrillis is about the only master of fine woodworking who remains in our midst. And we hope he continues to do so for many years to come.

Coming Thursday -—Sept. 15, 1953: Record school enrollment here reaches 1,626

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok