Mufflers the target of campaign in Norwalk

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 56 years ago:

Mufflers target of campaign

A concentrated drive against truck drivers operating vehicles with noisy mufflers was launched by city police today on the instigation of Mayor Louis G. Frey.

The drive will be directed against motorists driving automobiles with anything but regular, factory installed types of mufflers.

Mayor Frey, in announced the concentrated campaign to city council last night, stated that it was partially in response to complaints registered by residents along East and West Main Streets, Benedict and Whittlesey Ave., which carry the heavy through traffic of Rts. 18, 20 and 61 east and west, and Rts. 250-13 north and south.

Trailer fans hold reunion at Willard C.L.

WILLARD — Families from seven states, all owners of the same make of house-trailer, attended a round-up reunion over the holiday weekend at the Willard Conservation League reservation on Rt. 99.

Movies and slide films of trips which some members of the group had taken to Alaska and Mexico were shown.

County residents who attended include: Vick, Irene and Dana Bailey, Gordon and Ruth Moore, Ellis, Rosalyn, Chris, Charlotte and Janet Cook, and Vicki Bilton, all of New London. Other states represented were Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Bilton family holds annual reunion here

Descendants of the late Albert Bilton family gathered Labor Day at the Bronson-Norwalk Conservation Club for a family reunion, the first in many years.

Highlighting the event was the presence of Constance, Edward, Florence and Ruth, children of Mr. Bilton, with King and Lloyd of Boston unable to be present.

Members of the family and guests were from Zanesville, Mentor, Cleveland, Eastlake, WIlloughby and Norwalk.

A picnic dinner served by the four eldest grandchildren featured a large reunion cake and bithday cake in honor of Eddie Bilton.

Mrs. Walter Jameson served as hostess and chairman, while Mrs. Constance Stacey was chosen for the same position next year.

New teachers get briefing on county school system

New grade school teachers in the Huron County system were welcomed yesterday by Supt. Ralph R. Brown at an orientation session yesterday afternoon in the county school office. Pictured are Paul D. Back, Judy Ernch, Mrs. Beverly White, Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Mrs. Catharine Baj, John and Mrs. John Cooper, Miss Hilda Oxley, Mrs. Sandra Kaina, Carol Biskup, Joe Murray, Mrs. Lucille Buckley, Mrs. Rosalind Mayh, Mrs. Julie Wheeler, Patricia Frederick and Rodney Nutter. Mrs. Edith Allen and Etta Howells were not pictured.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok