Coach claims St. Paul veterans have 'poor attitude'

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 56 years ago:

Nanmen need much work on pass defense

After three scrimmage sessions, Coach Sam Nan of the Norwalk High Trucker football squad is still taking somewhat of a “mysterious” point of view toward his squad.

Following the workout against Western Reserve last week in which the Truckers outscored their opponents, Nan stated that a lot of work is still needed but after the next scrimmage against tough Mansfield High when the locals scored another win, he believed the Big Blue was starting to fashion into the team that he knew was possible.

Wednesday, however, the Truckers took on Fremont St. Joe and the outcome was completely different as the Nanmen bowed to the visitors’ five touchdowns to one. After the practice, Nan commented that the Truckers seemed to let down after Fremont intercepted a screen pass and went for a touchdown to tie the game.

He stated that the Truckers still lack the attitude they must have to win, and that is a winning attitude.

Paris claims Saints have poor attitude

Coach Tony Paris of the St. Paul Flyers is being forced to rely on rookies in early practice sessions due mainly to injuries and in some cases the inability of veterans to forget some of their outside interests and think football.

Paris stated that all of his boys have the fortitude to play ball but as yet some of them have not settled down and sacrificed their extra curricular activities, which they had during the off season. Consequently, he is trying to groom some “green” players into a starting assignment unless a few of the lettermen start trying harder.

Paris openly stated, “I don’t think any of our problems are beyond solution but we have young ballplayers who are willing and able to play. There will be the boys who will be in the lineup in the opener if the veterans continue to show their poor attitude.”

Chit chat

Mrs. M.L. Mercer and children, Harriet and Terry, and Mrs. C.L. Woodward have returned form a Canadian trip which took them to the gold mining fields near Timmins, Ont. among other lovely Canadian sights. Their last few days were spent at a lodge near Magnetawan, Ont.

The ladies of Home League Salvation Army motored to Castalia Wednesday evening to view the Blue Hole. In attendance were Mrs. Vera Haynes, Mrs. Beatrice Sholes, Dorothy Jenkins, Sadie Dambach, Georgene Sholes, accompanied by Lt. Bernard Bond and Lt. Ralph Thomas.

Glass Bar makes clean sweep in slo-pitch loop

Even tougher when the chips are down, the Glass Bar added the Slo-Pitch tournament title last night to their league crown as they stopped Jo and Ed’s in the semi-finals, 8-0 and then belted the local VFW Club in the finals 11-5.

In the first game the Barmen were held scoreless for the first two innings but Bob Herner belied a home run to end the scoreless duel. They tallied three more runs in the fourth on hits by Bob Hoffacker, Ken Jameson and Tom Hall. Their shutout remained intact with some fine fielding plays in the sixth and seventh.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok