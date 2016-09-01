Local public, parochial schools expect record enrollment

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 56 years ago:

Schools expect enrollment to top 3,750

Although the annual back to class trek for more than 5,000 pupils in Huron County schools is due to get under way Tuesday morning, for the 3,750 youngsters in Norwalk’s exploding public and parochial school population there will be one more day of freedom.

Local school authorities report everything in readiness for the opening of the new school year. Enrollment in Norwalk High School and Junior High is expected to top the 1,000 mark for the first time in its history, according to James Ross, principal. The grade schools will have more than 1,500 pupils, including nearly 300 in kindergarten.

The Rev. Arthur Badger, principal of St. Paul’s School, reports that 254 students are expected in the high school and 850 in the grade school for a total registration of more than 1,100 pupils.

St. Mary’s school, according to the Rev. Thomas Reynolds, parish pastor, will have 105 pupils in attendance.

Couple to repeat nuptial vows on their silver anniversary

Tomorrow will be the 25th anniversary of the marriage of the former Miss Alberta White, of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Mr. Richard Joseph Boose, of Norwalk.

The couple will repeat their nuptial vows at an 8 a.m. anniversary Mass tomorrow at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at which the Rev. George Jaeger will officiate.

Mr. and Mrs. Boose were wed 25 years ago in the same church by the Rev. G.A. Forst, and have spent all but five years of their married life in Norwalk.

The Booses have two children, Barbara, 23, and Richard, 18, both at home.

Al’s Cab — 1960 Pre-Teen champions

(Photo caption) Al’s Cab, Pre-Teen League team, wrapped up the loop flag early this season as they marched to a 13-3 mark on the strength of pitcher Tom Penrose (12-1) and the hitting of league batting champ Ron Shankman (.550). Team members pictured are John Amato, Larry Seck, Jim McLaughlin, Ron Shankman, Tom Penrose, Bob Ewell, John Obringer, Pat Dublo, Wendell Hancock, Mike Iele, Chuck Amato, Manager Jim Kovacs, Bob Penrose, Denny Marion and Steve Ewell. The two bat boys are Chris Amato and Jeff Kovacs.

Flags blessed in ceremony for scout groups

WILLARD — Two newly acquired Papal and 50-star American flags were blessed by the Rev. Carmen Nardecchia, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church, in a ceremony conducted at Xavier Hall for the local Catholic group of Girl Scouts and the church Boy Scout troop.

Color guards for the blessing of the Papal flag were Barbara Brown, Paula Hahler, and Diane Gardner. The color guard for the 50-star flag included Rosanna Drury, Joanne Ellis and Claire Strauss.

Coming Friday — Sept. 2, 1960: Truckers, Flyers get ready for openers

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok