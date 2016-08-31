Estate of Norwalk hotel proprietor valued at about $7,500

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 82 years ago:

Huron County Fair opens Tuesday

With a list of attractions that bids fair to equal or even excel the best offerings of the past, the Huron County Fair will open on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the local grounds. It closes Friday afternoon.

Indications point to full and over flowing entries in all departments. There will be exceptional displays of livestock and poultry, an exposition hall filled with exhibits , many fast race horses, an exceptionally fine free act, and imposing display of fireworks Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Ferris Wheel, other rides, sideshows and other attractions of the midway are certain to attract great throngs. Midway shows will be considerably better than ordinary, it is stated.

This week, the city completed the laying of a six inch water line to the grounds. From this, service lines will lead to all departments, an ample supply of pure water is assured...

...A new feature this year will be the large vocational agricultural contest to be directed by A.J. Bishop, agricultural instructor of Monroeville High School. His assistants will be Richard Metz and Harold Ruggles.

Muny plant breaks city power mark

All records for production of city power were broken today when a total output of 20,000 kilowatts was recorded. During the last month, all records went to smash for monthly periods. The increase is attributed largely to the low local rate, the big increase in patrons and demand for signs and electrical appliances.

Norwalk men at meeting of coin society

Frank G. Warner and Edwin Aldrich of Norwalk this month attended the national American Numismatic convention held in the Carter Hotel at Cleveland. The affair was sponsored by the Western Reserve Numismatic Club. Mr. Warner exhibited more than 100 coins, 75 of which were of Roman coinage, and 22 representing the half dollar commemoration issues of the United States. About 100 attended.

Webster estate is valued at about $7,500

An appraisal shows that the late Ferris C. Webster, who died here recently, has left an estate valued at about $7,500. He was proprietor of the Linwood Hotel. The estate is inherited by J.K. Webster of Orlando, Fla., a brother, who has been required to pay an inheritance tax of $344. It is understood the brothe will make an effort to sell the hotel or lease it.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok