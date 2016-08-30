The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 82 years ago.





Huron County boys winners at state fair

Huron County 4-H Club boys exhibited three first prize calves and one first prize pig at the Ohio State Fair this week.

William Dalton, of Wakeman, won first prize with a 4-H Club Holstein production cow and third with a Holstein yearling heifer. Homer Dalton, also of Wakeman, won first in the Holstein heifer class and fifth with a Holstein yearling heifer. Edwin June of Greenwich, placed first in the 4-H Club breed calves with an Aberdeen-Angus steer and also won the grand championship over all 4-H Club calves.

Oliver Perry of Peru won first place with a Poland, China Gilt.

Norwalk folk escape injury in collision

In a collision between a motor car containing Norwalk residents and a motorcycle on which a Bellevue couple was riding on the lake road in front of the Cedar Point entrance yesterday afternoon, no one was seriously hurt.

The automobile was driven by William Frishkorn Jr. of New Brighton, Pa., who is visiting at the home of his brother, Harry Frishkorn of Norwalk. Others in the car were Mr. and Mrs. Wiliam Frishkorn of New Brighton, parents of the driver, Mrs. Harry Frishkorn of Norwalk and the latter’s two children, Ruth and Betty.

Successive sets of twins born at Monroeville

Newspapers have given prominence to an item on the subject of births of two successive sets of twins to one mother. It is given out that Mr. and Mrs. Frank Eberly of Monroeville are the parents of successive sets of twins. The births occurred 10 years apart, however.

Mike Zuerich to box Turner at Sandusky

Mike Zuerich, a local hard hitting young middleweight who has shown much promise, will engage in a six round bout in the Labor Day show at Sandusky against Sonny Boy Turner. Zuerich is training hard for the affair and expects to enter the ring in good condition. Turner is said to be tough.

Mary Link is dead at age of 3 months

Mary Ruth Link, who was three months old yesterday, died this morning at about ten o’clock. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Link of Wheeling Ave. Besides her parents, she is survived by a step-brother James.

Coming Wednesday — Aug. 31, 1934: 14th annual Huron County Fair opens Tuesday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok