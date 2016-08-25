The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 128 years ago:

Chaffee to be nominated for sheriff

The many friends of J.M. Chaffee will present his name to the Republican County Convention for the nomination for the office of Sheriff, and will urge his nomination by all honorable means.

Mr. Chaffee is a lifelong Republican who has always voted the straight ticket; he was a soldier for three years in the gallant 55th O. V. V. I, and was severely wounded three times at Gettysburg; he has been found faithful and ready in eveyr position.

After the war he was elected township clerk of Hartland, and for 19 successive years he held the office, the last time he ran receiving every vote cast in the township.

He would make a competent and popular Sheriff and would add greatly to the strength of the ticket.

From the Chicago, O. Times

Miss Nettie Morehouse of Norwlak is the guest of her sister, Mrs. G.M. Hinkley.

TH electur eof Prof. Comings on “Geology” Monday evening drew a large crowd and was listened to with interest. THe professor handled his subject ina masterly manner.

The Harrison and Morton log cabin has been completed and nicely decorated on the inside. The stas and strpes float fromt he gables and a large banner is stretched across the room It will be formally dedicated today by Hon. L.C. Lylin of Norwlak.

Hon. Jas. A. Norton of Tiffin returned from New York on Tuesdya of last week with the information that engineeres would be put to work at once to survey a route through Tiffen east and if it bore out statements made by Messrs. Norton an dGilson the company would accept Tiffin’s proposition of the right way and $50,000.

Good for Chicago Juntion

Chicago Junciton against the county. We are informed by those in a posititioin to know tha tthe present session of the Huron COunty Teacher’s Instittue has been one of th ebest ever held int he county. The same was said of the Huron COunty Sunday School Union when it held its session here. Also of the reunion of the 123d O. V. I. last fall, which was the largest since the war. In fact every public gathering that has been held in CHicago Junction in the past few years has been a success.

Unusual attractions for fair

The Huron COunty Agricultural Society have secured as one of the attractions for their coming Big Fair, the famous Madame Loretta C. Masterman and Miss Alice Houser, the daring and accomplished equestriennes now known as the wizard horsewomen of the world, who will give thier marvelous exhibitions on the Huron County Fair Grouns on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

No one should fail to see these celebrated horsewomen.On Wednesday they will ride exciting jockey races, without saddle.

On Thrusday they will ride bareback, ROman standing races.

On Friday they will drive double team races to skeleton wagons.

Miss Kitty wed

Miss Kittie, oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. DeWitt of this city, was married Thursday afternoon to Mr. James McInnis of Rockland, Mich.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok