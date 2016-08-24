Body of inmate here is unclaimed

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago:

Munitions are being made in local factory

At the Stewart woodwork factory here, munitions, it is stated, are being manufactured for the government. The products are tent poles and similar equipment.

While there is little chance of Norwalk landing a large munitions factory, it is given out that sub-contracts can be let here that would mean much to the community. While facilities for turning out metal products are somewhat lacking here, the city has important facilities for making wood articles necessary for war use.

Fire causes heavy loss on Weaver farm

WILLARD — Two barns, a straw stack, small buildings, a threshing outfit, quantities of hay and grain, a number of lambs and other property were destroyed by a fire on the farm of Ralph Weaver, west of here Friday. Weaver and Frank Bogner, the tenant, carry insurance.

Marilyn Myers hostess at birthday party

Little Miss Marilyn Myers was hostess at a lovely party last Thursday in celebration of her 6th birthday. During the afternoon games were played with prizes awarded in each.

Marilyn received many attractive gifts on this occasion from the following: Joan Linn, Donna Ruffing, Carol and Marlene Lonz, Carol Borden, Josephine Brown, Jacqueline Hershberger, Betty McConkey, Barbara Brown, Jane and Patty Gross, Mary Ann Moeller and Molly Ann Smith.

30 report for gird equipment at Norwalk High

Some 30 boys reported to Coach Cal Pfeiffer at Norwalk High School this morning when the public school grid tutor handed out uniforms and equipment in preparation for the opening of football practice this afternoon.

A practice session was on tap for this afternoon and if possible, Coach Pfeiffer plans on two drills per day starting tomorrow.

A number of first string candidates for the 1940 eleven are out of town at present and will not be available for practice for a week or so longer.

Body of convict here is unclaimed

There was not a known relative or friend to claim the body today of Mark Rock, 62, formerly of Bellevue, who served eight years in the London prison farm at London without receiving, a visitor, sending or receiving a letter.

He died yesterday in the prison hospital after a short illness. Rock, when sentenced in 1932 from Huron County to serve an indeterminate term up to 10 years for felonious assault. Rock was arraigned here on a sex charge and was sentenced April 6.

He was transferred from Ohio Penitentiary to the prison farm June 14, 1932, and since then has never communicated with the outside world, prison officials said.

Upon starting his sentence, he said he had a brother in Bellevue where he had lived and worked as a painter and paper hanger.

Coming Thursday -— August 25, 1888: Chafffee’s name to be placed in nomination

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok