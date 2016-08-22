The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago:

St. Paul gridders to report Thursday

Fred George, St. Paul football coach, arrived in town today and announced that football suits will be issued to the parochial grid candidates Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suits will be issued in the locker room of the auditorium. George Cully, manager and his assistants, are to report Thursday at 1 p.m.

First practice sessions will be held Friday afternoon at the Whitney Field starting at 5:30 p.m. each evening. An eight game schedule has already been worked out for the Saints this season. A ninth game may be added to be played Armistice Day, No. 11.

The 1940 schedule includes four 11-man football games and four six-man grid games.

Willard gridders report for drills

Thirty men, only five of them letter men, reported to Coach David Query for the initial football practice session at Willard High School yesterday. Headed by co-captains Richard Booth and Winton Jenney, the boys were given light drills and these will continue until the first of next week.

Query was aided by Assistant coach Paul Hargrove and James Langhurst, captain of the Ohio State grid machine this year. They will be joined by Carleton Riddle, recently employed by the school board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Herman Zink, who accepted a position on Zanesville coaching staff. Riddle graduated from Bowling Green two weeks ago, where he distinguished himself as a center, a position he played while a student here.

Health board is petitioned

Petitions addressed to the board of health are being circulated and freely signed by residents in the vicinity of the creek valley to prevent further use of Norwalk Creek as a sanitary sewer. Despite the fact that the city spent around $200,000 on a new sewage system a few years ago, there are still houses not yet connected therewith and the condition of Norwalk Creek is about as unsanitary as ever. Drastic steps are asked and it is understood will be taken.

Officer Taylor becomes fingerprint expert

Patrolman Reed Taylor, who has been making much progress in the finger printing department, will be sent to Detroit Aug. 26-27, to be further instructed in this work by federal and city officials there. Hugh Burdue, former Norwalk man now a government photography expert at Detroit, will introduce Taylor to the Detroit officials. Funds for this move will be taken from the net proceeds of the patrolmen’s ball held at the high school last winter.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok