Members of Perry family gather at local farm

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date 105 years ago:

Members of old family gather in annual meeting on the old Rufus Tillson farm

The annual Perry reunion was held Saturday on the Rufus Tillson farm in Peru township, now owned by E.P. Snyder and occupied by his son, Geogge F. Snyder.

There were one hundred guests present. Long tables were set under maples in the spacious front yard and loaded to the full extent of their capacity, as country people know so well how and substantials and delicacies fully appeased appetites brought along to fit the occasion.

Minutes of the last meeting, held at George Ryerson’s, were read by Mrs. Fannie Wheeler, secretary at that time.

Lelia Snyder gave a vocal solo, one of the old time songs that everybody likes and Ruth Ryerson gave a piano solo.

The principal address was made by Harry L. Snyder of Akron.

He briefly reviewed the life and services of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry and stated that the relation of this Perry family to the great naval commander had been disputed.

The late Commodore O.H. Perry was named after the naval hero of the war of 1812. Supposed then to be distantly related. The grandfather of the late C.O.H. Perry was thought to be a second cousin of Oliver Hazard Perry, of Lake Erie fame.

Mr. Snyder considered the matter of little importance. He thought it no especial credit for any family to be either closely or remotely connected with any of the great men of the earth, whose fame is as often acquired by force of circumstances as from any especial merit of their own. He suggested that a more profitable and entertaining topic for discussion at these reunions would be the hardships, privations and troubles and also the compensations and joys of the pioneer life to which the Perry family subjected themselves, when in 1832, they settled in Peru township and began the arduous task of carving a farm from the unbroken wilderness.

“Happy” is still very much alive

Bill Younger, the long, lanky colored individual better known as “Happy” and “Snowball” who was reported shot down in the streets of a southern city by a white man whom it was said he had called a liar, blew into town Saturday night as lively as every.

“Who said I was dead; who said I was dead?” asked Happy excitedly when told that he had been reported shot down in a southern city. When Happy ran across a newspaper man later in the evening he remarked “Don’t you put it in the paper again that I’m dead or I’ll dead you.”

When Happy was asked where he had been he said he had been east, the furthest south being in West Virginia. He said he guessed he would stick around Norwalk for a while if he can find anything to do.

Two more autos on Norwalk’s list

Two automobiles arrived in Nrowalk last evening, which will swell the list of machines owned in this city. The owners of the two new cars are Will T and Fred H. Hay, members of the undertaking firm of T. Hay & Sons. Their choice of cars was the DeTamble, made at Anderson, Ind. The young men went to the factory and selected their cars, driving them through to Norwalk.

Will represent Huron County at fair

Donald Mitchell, son of Freeman P. Mitchell of Havana, was selected as delegate to represent Huron County at the State Fair at Columbus next month as guest of the fair association. Each delegate from the eighty-eight counties of the state will give four hours each day as messenger, the remainder of time being at his own disposal.

The committee appointed to select the delegate was made up of county commmissioners, editors of tye county papers, heads of various granges and other agricultural organizations.

The committee created a list of 20 names for consideration as delegate. They were Jay Bradish, Clarksfield; Donald Mitchell, Greenfield; Carl J. Ketchum, New London; Floyd W> Truxell, Bronson; Ethan W> Patrick, Townsend; A.S> Schriener, Sherman; Parke B> Kusy, RIchmond; Clarence M. Hawkins, RIpley; WIlliam R> Watt, Townsend; Clarence Burras, North Fairfield; Clyde Knapp, Clarksfield; Archie Croshaw, Greenwich; W.W> Pierce, Hartland; Edsall Graham, North Fairfield; Floyd Willougby, RIchmond; Fred L. Buckingham, RIchmond, Clarence F> Phelps, Norwich; Howard Salabank, Bronson; Walter Yinglinkg, Lyme; D.P. McConnell, New London.

Lloyd Willoughby, RIchmond, was second in the voting and Clarence Burras of North Fairfield, third and they were appointed first and seocnd alternate, respectively.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok