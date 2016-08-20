Museum gets guns

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago.

Guns donated to museum

The heirs of the late Arthur Underhill have donated a number of important relics and documents to the Firelands Museum which will prove of great interest to those who have the welfare of the museum at heart.

Two of the articles received are old guns; one of them the rifle carried during the Revolutionary war by Major Underhill, grandfather of Arthur Underhill and one of the founders of Norwalk; the other was carried during the Civil War by some descendant of his whose name is not known.

The Revolutionary war gun was a flint lock. Both guns are very heavy and both have long barrels. Many letters which have been preserved throughout the years depicting life both on the Firelands and back in the old home towns of Herkimer and a village up in Vermont where Major Underhill lived before making his advent into this section. They contain interesting items relative to the life in both sections of the country along about the years 1809 through 1822.

Lyons appeals case against Claire Tanner

Clarence E. Lyons, Huron County farmer who lost a common pleas court action here not long ago in which he asked a $10,000 judgment from Claire Tanner on the grounds of assault and battery, has filed a bill of exceptions here to carry the case to the appellate court. Attached to the bill of exceptions is a brand new carpenter’s hammer, which the defendant is alleged to have struck the plaintiff.

Local golfers play Fremont squad Wednesday

Norwalk Country Club golfers travel to Fremont Wednesday afternoon for a return match with the Fremont Country Club’s links squad. It will be the ninth match of the season for the local squad. One match remains on the Norwalk schedule, a return contest with Oberlin next week.

More “best” scores were turned in this week by members of the local club, according to Carson Heimer, local pro. Frank Carpenter carded a 76 recently, his best 18-hole score this season. G.H. McCarty, Willard member of the local club, scored a 79, his best card of the current season.

File petition for sale of church manse

Trustees of the Norwalk Presbyterian Church have filed a motion in common pleas court through Attys. Carpenter & Freeman for authority to sell the Presbyterian Manse on N. Pleasant St. Another manse has been purchased. The trustees are: C.L. Woodward, chairman; H.C. Andrews, D.V. Wentz, A.H. Klee, Frank Carpenter, Mrs. Henrietta Cone Marsh, Mrs. Mary Merritt and Mrs. Elsie Pratt.

Coming Monday — August 22, 1940: St. Paul gridders to report Thursday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok