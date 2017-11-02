Fisher-Titus receives an “A” for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization released its Safety Grade, which assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center was one of 832 awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. In Ohio, only 51 hospitals scored an “A” out of 110 evaluated. Fisher-Titus also earned an A grade in the Spring 2017 and Fall 2016.

“We are honored to receive this ‘A’ grade,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus.

“This is just one example of the tremendous efforts our team puts forth to provide safe, high quality care for every patient, every time. This national designation reflects the continual focus on patient safety expected at Fisher-Titus.”

Some recent patient safety initiatives at Fisher-Titus include:

• A surgery checklist and “timeout” before surgery to make sure the correct patient, surgical site and procedure is being completed. At the end of 2016, a “checkout” at the end of the procedure is also completed to ensure a safe and successful surgery.

• The discharge process also was recently revised so the process of care is extended from the time of discharge until the time the patient leaves the building.

• All safety events are reviewed at the time they occur.

• Education about sepsis, a severe bloodstream infection, has increased both for physicians, clinical staff and nursing home personnel.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, Board, management and staff of Fisher-Titus for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”