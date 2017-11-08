Opiate overdose watch in effect

Huron COunty public Health issued the alert at 3 p.m. Nov. 8.

“There may be a stronger than normal batch of drugs in the community,” the public statement said.

“The situation is being monitored. If you or someone you know: (1) Experiences an emergency, dial 9-1-1 (2) Needs a free Project DAWN (Narcan) Kit, visit Huron County Public Health (limited quantity, while supplies last) (3) Needs help finding substance abuse resources, visit: www.huroncohealth.com/huron-county-resource-guide or call 2-1-1.”

This opiate overdose watch will expire in 24 hours.

The health department asks that residents do not contact emergency personnel for more information.