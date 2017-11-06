Help for incontinence - living life interrupted

Many of those millions do nothing about it because of fear or resignation. They live with incontinence — one of several forms of a condition that prevents them from controlling their urge to urinate, and fully enjoying life.

There are four types of incontinence:

• Overflow: If you are unable to completely empty your bladder, it can lead to overflow which causes unexpected leakage. Beyond the potential embarrassment, urine remaining in the bladder can lead to a urinary tract infection.

• Urge: Also known as overactive bladder (OAB), urge incontinence results in involuntary leakage after a strong, sudden urge to urinate. It is typically caused by abnormal bladder contractions.

• Stress: Stress incontinence (SI) occurs when urine leaks during vigorous activities such as lifting, exercising, sneezing, coughing and even laughing. SI is the most common type of incontinence in women, especially older women. If you have given birth, you are more likely to experience stress incontinence.

• Mixed: This type reveals symptoms of both stress and urge incontinence.

Help is here.

If you are experiencing one of these forms of incontinence, our urologists offer a wide range of safe, effective treatments to relieve or manage your symptoms and restore your confidence and peace of mind.

Male and female urinary incontinence is highly treatable. If medication hasn’t been effective for the treatment of urge incontinence, we can help you regain control of your daily life with a variety of nonsurgical approaches.

The most advanced incontinence diagnostic studies and procedures Fisher-Titus offers include:

Urodynamic testing which effectively evaluates bladder function during the filling and voiding phases.

Botox® treatments for urge incontinence in men and women. Botox®, introduced into multiple areas of the bladder wall, blocks nerve impulses that trigger frequent or urgent urination. The procedure takes about 15 minutes, followed by an additional 30 minutes for observation. One Botox treatment relieves urge incontinence symptoms for three to nine months.

For men, Fisher-Titus Urology Services also offers help to those living with a reduced ability to urinate, a symptom often caused by a noncancerous enlarged prostate. This very common and treatable condition in older males is also known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH.

We exclusively offer two of the most advanced minimally invasive procedures to relieve men’s BPH symptoms, The UroLift® System and Rezūm® therapy are both state-of-the-art approaches involve no cutting.

The UroLift System introduces a fine instrument that literally “lifts” and secures the enlarged prostate tissue outward. This relieves pressure on the urine channel and enables better flow.

Rezūm therapy utilizes a special hand-held device that delivers radiofrequency-generated thermal therapy in the form of water vapor or steam directly into the enlarged prostate that is causing the urethra to close. The thermal energy safely destroys the extra prostatic tissue, which opens the urine channel and creates improved flow.

These procedures directly treat BPH and incontinence-related symptoms in men and women. They allow you to return home within one to two hours. Best of all, they enable you to return to living life uninterrupted.

To learn more about our complete range of urology services, including advanced care for kidney stones, urinary tract infection, female voiding dysfunction, male infertility and bladder, prostate and testicular cancer, visit fishertitus.org/urology-services.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Robert Rice is a board-certified urologist who practices with Executive Urology Specialists in Norwalk, Sandusky and Bellevue. He is also a member of the Fisher-Titus Medical Center medical staff.