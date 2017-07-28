Norwalk grad comes home as new family physician

As a child growing up, if she needed to see a doctor, it was Dr. James Gottfried she would visit. Now after graduating with her undergraduate from University of Kentucky and doctorate from Ohio University, Tinker is returning to her hometown to practice as a family physician alongside Gottfried.

As a family physician who started in her new position Monday, Tinker said she will “take care of everyone from birth to the very end at geriatric age and everything in the middle,” but that wasn’t her original plan. In fact, when she started college, she planned on working with animals rather than people.

“To be honest, I originally went to school to be a horse veterinarian,” Tinker said. “It is quite a change. So I started working as a veterinary technician in Kentucky and what I loved was when pets came in and the family was there. What I realized was I was really enjoying the human interaction I was getting.

That’s when she started thinking maybe working with people would “be a good change.”

“So I started thinking about that and at the same time I was pretty interested in preventative medicine and eating well, eating properly to nourish the body on its own without a lot of other medicine,” she said. “So that just got me on the right track.”

Tinker said she’s “really excited” to be living in and serving her home community.”

“As a family physician I do a lot of prevention and preventative care,” she said.

“I look forward to helping to improve the health of our community, whether that be eating better, exercising more, preventing the onset of chronic disease, making sure kids get all the immunizations needed (or) setting people up for a good, healthy life. That’s my main goal.”

Tinker is accepting new patients and will serve with Dr. Gottfried at Northern Ohio Family Practice, a private physicians group which is able to do its own lab work, osteopathic manipulation (like chiropractic care) and other services in addition to the regular doctor visits. Nothern Ohio Family Practice is located at 257 Benedict Ave., Building C, Suit 1.

Tinker is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon some Saturdays.