No Medicaid expansion freeze called a win for Ohioans

“We applaud the state representatives who stood with low-income Ohioans and maintained access to this crucial program,” said Wendy Patton, senior director of Policy Matters Ohio’s state fiscal project. “Protection of health insurance for all makes people and families healthier and more productive. It also supports a strong health care sector and brings billions of federal dollars into Ohio, which flow to the local economies of every county in the state.”

The House overrode the Kasich veto of a provision requiring that the so-called “Healthy Ohio” plan be resubmitted to the federal government.

Last year, almost a thousand Ohioans protested this harsh plan as the state sought a waiver of U.S. Medicaid rules to implement new costs for the poorest Ohioans, with a lock-out for those who couldn’t pay.

The Senate should refuse to override this veto when it meets next week, along with other House overrides that will add unneeded new steps for Medicaid expansion to continue through the budget period, according to Policy Matters Ohio officials. Despite these House overrides, rejecting the Medicaid expansion freeze is an important step in the right direction, they added.

Policy Matters Ohio also praised the House for overriding another Kasich veto so that the state will be able to seek federal approval of a way for counties and transit agencies to continue receiving about $200 million in annual revenue that had been threatened.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Representatives Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati), Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) and Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Senators Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) in reversing this serious loss to counties and public transit agencies.”

The Senate should duplicate the House’s action, Policy Matters Ohio officials said.