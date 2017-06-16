Seven health-code violations found at Norwalk convenience store

No violations

Arby’s; 347 Milan Ave., Norwalk; April 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Completely Baked Pretzel Company, LLC; 18 N. Pleasant St., Norwalk; April 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Big Lots; 205 Milan Ave., Norwalk; April 4, standard inspection — No violations.

Norwalk Beverage Center; 17 St. Mary’s St., Norwalk; April 4, standard inspection — No violations.

Rocked Pizza & BBQ; 2776 U.S. 224, Willard; April 17, standard inspection — No violations.

Dave’s Food Mart; 84 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; April 20, standard inspection — No violations.

All Fried Up LLC; 71 Spino Court, Norwalk; April 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Tacos El Puma; 704 Ash St., Willard; April 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Westcott’s Arctic Shaved Ice; 48 W. Seminary St., Norwalk; April 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Friendship Food Store; 275 Milan Ave., Norwalk; April 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Ready-to-eat (RTE) time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed a four pound bag of bratwurst that was opened on March 25 and was past its disposition date. Person in charge voluntarily discarded product; Violation: Equipment and/ or components are not maintained in good working order. Open air cooler is not keeping consistent temperatures of TCS foods. Foods over 41 degrees F were moved to area of cooler that was keeping correct temperatures. Standing cooler had a fluctuating air temperature that quickly rose when door was open. I suggested the person in charge either 1. find a cover for the open air cooler to keep air circulation consistent; 2. lower the temperature of the open air cooler; 3. utilize a different means of cold-holding. In addition, I advised person in charge that employees should limit the time they are in and out of the refrigerator and call for maintenance ASAP to ensure refrigerator unit is functioning properly.

Circle K; 211 Cleveland Road, Norwalk; April 4, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a facility that received refrigerated, frozen, or hot food at improper temperatures. Milk was received above 45 degrees F. I advised person in charge to designate responsibility of verifying temperatures of milk when receiving; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed handwashing sink being utilized to temporarily store packaged food product. Person in charge removed packaged food product; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Food employees did not have their hair effectively restrained. Employees donned hair nets; Violation: Repeat — Walk-in cooler was not adjusted at the proper temperature. Person in charge called for maintenance; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed mold/mildew growth on plastic racks in reach-in coolers where drinks are kept for consumer self-service. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in food prep area. Handwashing sign was provided to person in charge; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris near three-compartment sink and utility sink. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

The Office Bar; 11 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; April 4, standard inspection — Violation: At time of inspection, no hand cleanser was available at hand sink. Provide a supply of hand washing soap for sink.

Vargo’s Drive-In; 192 Milan Ave., Norwalk; April 4, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a noncommercial grade stove in the kitchen. Once unit breaks down or is repaired, replace with a commercial grade stove. Contact HCPH when buying a new stove to ensure that it is commercial grade.

Circle K; 211 Cleveland Road, Norwalk; April 10, follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Walk-in cooler was not adjusted at the proper temperature. Person in charge called for maintenance; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed mold/mildew growth on plastic racks in reach-in coolers where drinks are kept for consumer self-service. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in food prep area; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris near three-compartment sink and utility sink. Inspector’s comments: Walk-in cooler has been adjusted to keep internal temperatures 41 degrees or less. OK to store TCS foods in unit.

Wendy’s; 181 Milan Ave., Norwalk; April 10, standard inspection — Violation: Observed walk-in freezer to have an accumulation of food debris on the floor under wire shelving. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of food debris. Clean/sweep floor of walk-in freezer often as necessary to keep it clean.

Wal-Mart; 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; April 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple TCS food items in the open air cooler closest to the entrance that were above 41 degrees F. Some of the prepackaged salads on the produce wall were also above 41 degrees F. In addition, the pizzas in the hot-holding unit near the self-checkout were less than 135 degrees F. To prevent growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. The open air cooler near the entrance was heavily stocked and therefore prevented some packaged product from receiving adequate airflow to maintain internal temperatures of 41 degrees F or less. I advised person in charge to keep regular temperatures of product and avoid overstocking. Product that was over 45 degrees F was discarded and product that was 41 to 45 degrees F was moved to back cooler to lessen in temperature and provide more space in cooler for airflow. Prepackaged salads were arranged vertically on the produce wall. The cool air comes from the back of the unit, therefore the arrangement of the salads prevented cool air from reaching the front-most salads. The prepackaged salads that were above 45 degrees F were discarded and salad display was rearranged. The setting on the hot-holding unit for the pizzas had been lowered and was restored to the proper adjustment during inspection. Pizzas were voluntarily discarded; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink near the deli slicer. Paper towels were provided by person in charge.

New Peking House; 2 W. Main St., Norwalk; April 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed a container of chicken bones stored on the shelf above vegetables. Person in charge moved raw chicken; Violation: Repeat — Observed some food employees who did not have their hair effectively restrained; Violation: Repeat — Observed build-up of grease on components of wok station. Nonfood-cotact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean.