13 health code violations found in a month at one Norwalk fast-food establishment

FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS

No violations

Walgreens; 4 E. League St., Norwalk; March 8, standard inspection — No violations.

La Guadalupana; 72 E. Main St., Norwalk; March 9, standard inspection — No violations.

Taco Bell; 325 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Family Dollar; 109 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; March 20, standard inspection — No violations.

Jo & Ed’s Carry Out; 155 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; March 20, standard inspection — No violations.

Rich Oil; 183 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 20, standard inspection — No violations.

Arby’s; 106 E. Walton St., Willard; March 22, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Dollar General; 1451 U.S. 224 W., Greenwich; March 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Greenwich Beverage Center; 15 W. Main St., Greenwich; March 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Hunter’s Brew; 27 Main St., Greenwich; March 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Mercy Willard Hospital; 1100 Neal Zick Road, Willard; March 23, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Corrigan Family Kettle Corn; 2048 Ridge Road, Norwalk; March 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Aldi; 195 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — No violations.

CVS; 106 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — No violations.

Discount Drug Mart; 201 Cline St., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — No violations.

Rural King Supply, Inc.; 1800 U.S. 20 W., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — No violations.

Econo Lodge; 342 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 31, standard inspection — No violations.

Tomiselli’s LLC, doing business as Berardi’s; 1208 Section Line Road 30 S., Willard; March 31, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Head Start; 1530 Conwell Ave., Willard; March 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods were not being held at the proper temperature. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above or at 41 degrees F or less. Corrected at time of inspection — All items were moved to walk-in coolers to cool back down to 41 degrees F or below. Unit should be serviced and not overstocked; Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed coked chicken sitting in bowls on a shelf above the stove, measured at 110 degrees F. Cook placed them there after cooking within the hour. Do not keep or cool foods at room temperature. Corrected at time of inspection — Because chicken was out of temperature for less than four hours, it was kept and reheated to 165 degrees F for service; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sliced turkey in the reach-in cooler. Purchase date was marked Feb. 14. It was determined that turkey was frozen on Feb. 14 and thawed yesterday for lunch. Person in charge did not have original deli label with date mark. All food requiring date marks must be dated by 24 hours after preparation/cooking/or opening (whichever is first) and must be given a total date mark of seven days (add six to the date of opening/cooking/preparing). In the unique case of deli meat obtained at a grocery is that some of these days may have already been used in the deli if the package was originally opend before the day it was cut for facility. Their date marking sticker should account for these days (sell by:___) and facility should keep this documentation and count backwards to determine how many of the total seven days to disposal have already been used by the time the item is frozen (freezing only pauses the date mark, not restarts it). For example, if you buy deli meat on the 25th and the package says sell by the 29th, you can assume that the original deli packaging was opened on the 23rd, and thus that three days of that seven have already been used by the time you receive it. At this point, it has four days left to be consumed or thrown away. If you freeze it on the 26th (the day after you buy it), then in the freezer it should be marked to indicate it will only have three days once it is thawed before it is thrown away. Once items are taken from freezer to the refrigerator to thaw, they should be dated with a discard date based on the time left on the label. In the example, if meat is thawed on the 13th of the following month, it should be dated for disposal on the 15th of that month. Corrected at time of inspection — deli meat was kept and dated for disposal in one day because date of opening is unknown. In future, deli meats should be labeled like example. In immediate future, the rest of the batch should be thawed in small portions for use in a one-day period. Inspector’s comments: Light in the closet with microwave is not shielded to prevent shards of glass from falling onto foods or equipment if the light bulb broke. Microwave in closet is not commercial grade. If it breaks, it must be replaced by commercial grade unit. This is one of the cleanest and most organized kitchens I have inspected. Thank you!

Dollar General; 359 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 8, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in employee break room. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees. I provided handwashing sign to employee.

Glass Bar; 45 E. Main St., Norwalk; March 9, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed no covered receptacle in women’s restroom. A toilet room used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary napkins. Inspector’s comments: A crock pot was observed in facility. If facility wants to heat food in the crock pot for service of customers, facility should contact HCPH to increase the risk level rating of the food service operation. The current level I license does not allow food preparation activities.

Rich Oil; 153 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 9, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. The food products were moved to a cooler holding adequate temperatures; Violation: Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food. Cold-holding unit was not keeping TCS foods at proper temperatures. TCS foods in unit were moved and facility plans to contact maintenance for unit. Do not use unit until it is repaired.

Rich Oil; 153 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 10; follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Cold-holding unit was not keeping TCS foods at proper temperatures. Inspector’s comments: Maintenance was performed on the soda cooler, so I visited facility to verify adequate temperatures could be kept. The water in the prep cooler was at 44 degrees F. I told facility not to store TCS food products in cooler unless adequate temperatures could be maintained. Facility plans to call for maintenance again. If cooler cannot keep adequate temperatures, they plan to replace with a designated sandwich cooler.

Subway; 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; March 10, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Cold holding units were holding food at proper temperatures. It was concluded that the out of temp food products were kept outside of cold holding too long during preparation. Those food products that were 45 degrees F or less were kept in cold holding to reach adequate temperatures. Food product above 45 degrees F was discarded; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in kitchen. I provided handwashing sign to facility; Violation: The light intensity in the left hand side and rear of the walk-in cooler read 0 foot candles. The light intensity shall be at least ten foot candles at a distance of 30 inches above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Increase lighting in walk-in cooler. Inspector’s comments: A complaint was filed regarding foodborne illness after consuming a steak sub sandwich at this facility. Due to the nature and timeline of the illness in question, it is unlikely that it resulted from consumption of food product at this facility. During my investigation, I observed the employee practicing proper hand washing and utilizing food barriers.

Catering By Design; 210 Milan Ave. Suite B, Norwalk; March 16, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink in restroom used by employees. I provided a sign to the person in charge; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in refrigerator measured 0 foot candles in some areas. The light intensity shall be at least ten foot candles at a distance of 30 inches above the floor in walk-in refrigeration units.

Star Diner; 46 Cleveland Road, Norwalk; March 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, ready-to-eat (RTE) TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed multiple bags of breakfast sausage that did not bear a date mark. Facility has a date marking policy in place that marks both the day of preparation and the day the food should be consumed or discarded. However, the facility is marking foods seven days past their preparation date, while not counting the day of preparation as day one; Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed an excessively chipped spatula stored for use. Utensils shall be maintained in a state of good repair or shall be discarded. Excessively worn utensils shall be discarded to prevent their inadequate sanitation; Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in kitchen. A sign or posted shall be provided.

Subway; 355 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple TCS food products on both the prep line as well as the walk-in cooler that were above 41 degrees F. Those TCS food products that were 45 degrees F and less were kept in cold-holding equipment that was running at the proper temperature. TCS food products that were above 45 degrees F were voluntarily discarded; Violation: Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food. Cooling unit that serviced prep line was not keeping TCS foods at proper temperatures. Person in charge informed me that facility noticed the cooler was not functioning properly earlier in the day and had a service person adjust the equipment. The internal temperature of the cooler was 39 degrees F at the time of my inspection. Facility is permitted to store foods in the cooler since it is now functioning properly. Facility should have service performed on the cold-holding prep line. Do not store TCS foods in prep line until maintenance is performed. Contact me once maintenance is performed so I can verify equipment is acceptable for use; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Replace or resurface cutting boards on prep line; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed food splatter on heating and cooling equipment for prep line; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in service areas as well as in the restroom. I provided signage to facility; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath soda machine inside cabinet as well as underneath the handwashing sink in service area inside cabinet. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Subway; 355 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 17, follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food. Cooling unit that serviced prep line was not keeping TCS foods at proper temperatures. Person in charge informed me that facility noticed the cooler was not functioning properly earlier in the day and had a service person adjust the equipment. The internal temperature of the cooler was 39 degrees F at the time of my inspection. Facility is permitted to store foods in the cooler since it is now functioning properly. Facility should have service performed on the cold-holding prep line. Do not store TCS foods in prep line until maintenance is performed. Contact me once maintenance is performed so I can verify equipment is acceptable for use; Violation: Repeat — There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer; Violation: Repeat — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Replace or resurface cutting boards on prep line; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed food splatter on heating and cooling equipment for prep line; Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in service areas as well as in the restroom. I provided signage to facility; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath soda machine inside cabinet as well as underneath the handwashing sink in service area inside cabinet. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Inspector’s comments: At time of inspection, all foods in walk-in cooler were at adequate temperatures. Bottom portion of containers on prep line were able to keep adequate temperatures. However, the top of the containers were still running high. Facility can use prep line as long as foods are only filled about half way to the fill line. Person in charge will discuss possible options for ensuring all areas of prep line maintain food temperatures of 41 degrees F or less with maintenance.

Bluto’s Sports Bar & Grill; 33 E. Seminary St., Norwalk; March 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw fish being stored over RTE foods. Raw fish was moved to bottom shelf; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple TCS foods in right prep cooler that were above 41 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded unfit food products: Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed pulled pork that was dated March 11 in cold-holding; Violation: There are no temperature measuring devices in either prep cooler; Violation: Right prep cooler was not holding TCS foods at proper temperatures. TCS foods that were out of temperature were voluntarily discarded. Cooler is now being used to store only non-TCS food products until it can be assured that proper temperatures can be maintained. Temperature setting in cooler is adjustable. Person in charge lowered temperature of prep cooler. Facility should verify cooler setting is adjusted properly to keep foods at 41 degrees F or less before placing TCS foods back in cooler. If the cooler is incapable of keeping foods at 41 degrees F or less, it should be serviced; Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing signs posted at handwashing sinks used by employees in kitchen and restrooms. I provided signage to person in charge; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris behind beer cooler in bar area, on floor around shelves in kitchen, and on some walls in the kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Subway; 257 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple TCS foods in prep cooler that were not being held at adequate temperatures. Person in charge discarded unfit food products; Violation: Repeat — Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food. Prep cooler was not holding TCS foods at adequate temperatures. A blockage of ice was observed in the rear of cooler. Person in charge called for maintenance of unit. Contact me after maintenance is performed so I can verify cooler is running at adequate temperatures.

Twilight Gardens Healthcare Group, Inc.; 196 W. Main St., Norwalk; March 21, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed a spatula that was excessively scored and chipped. Utensils shall be maintained in a state of good repair or shall be discarded. Person in charge discarded spatula.

Dollar General; 201 Walton Ave. West, Willard; March 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. Observed that there was no staff at facility during inspection with a Level 1 training at time of inspection. Enough staff should obtain a Level 1 training that there is always at least one employee present during all hours of operation with training; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed that there was raw ground pork sausage being stored above raw whole cuts of meat/eggs in the meat/cheese reach-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Sausages were moved to the bottom below whole cuts/eggs. Physical storage order should be followed; Violation: Observed cans of food stored on the floor. All foods must be stored at least six inches off the floor to prevent contamination from the floor and mops. Items should be moved off the floor and placed onto shelves or crates; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed the inside of milk cooler on the left had food residue on the shelves and the odor of spoiled milk inside. It appears that milk had spilled in this unit a while ago and was not properly cleaned. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean all refrigerator surfaces and maintain them clean.

Hy-Miler; 110 Townsend Road, Norwalk; March 22, standard inspection — Violation: Cold or hot holding equipment did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. A properly designed temperature measuring device as specified shall be located in the warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in office. I provided sign to person in charge.

Rich Oil; 153 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 22, follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Cold-holding unit was not keeping TCS foods at proper temperatures. Inspector’s comments: Maintenance was performed on cooler. Water left in unit overnight was 38 degrees F. Facility can store TCS foods in unit.

Subway; 257 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 22, follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food. Prep cooler was not holding TCS foods at adequate temperatures. A blockage of ice was observed in the rear of cooler. Person in charge called for maintenance of unit. Contact me after maintenance is performed so I can verify cooler is running at adequate temperatures. Inspector’s comments: Non-TCS foods in cooler were 32 degrees F at time of inspection. Facility can store TCS foods in cooler.

Dynasty Lanes; 3105 Ohio 103 E., Willard; March 23, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed a container of cut ham cubes for pizza in the prep cooler that was dated as prepared March 9. These would have needed to be thrown away March 15. Today is March 23. Corrected at time of inspection — Ham was thrown away at time of inspection. Inspector’s comments: Facility bought a brand new prep cooler to keep pizza toppings cold as necessary. Thank you!! This was most important! Observed that dishwashing sprayer is properly air gapped now.

Burger King; 283 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Cold or hot holding equipment did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. Observed a broken thermometer in rear prep cooler and no thermometer in prep cooler near the service counter. Person in charge correctly placed thermometers in both prep coolers.

Gaymont Nursing Center; 66 Norwood Ave., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed dirty dishes being stored in handwashing sink. Person in charge educate staff about prohibited uses of handwashing sink. Dirty dishes were moved.

Norwalk Pizza Post, Inc.; 222 E. Main St., Norwalk; March 29, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed lunch meat that was date marked March 21. Person in charge voluntarily discarded lunch meat; Violation: Repeat — Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink in kitchen; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in freezer was 0 foot candles in some areas. Replace light bulb; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris behind grill. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Alivia’s; 302 W. Walton St., Willard; March 30, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Observed that ice machine has two drain lines that are air broken, but not air gapped. Lift and in some way mount both of these drain tubes so that they do not sit in the catch drain, but over it with enough space in between that you could fit your hand there; Violation: Repeat — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Corrected at time of inspection — Wear hats at all times when in the food prep area. Inspector’s comments: Observed one bag of sugar stored on the floor. All foods must be kept off the floor so that they are not contaminated by it or a mop. Facility still has a few non-food grade non-commercial food containers, but most have been replaced since last year. Thank you! Please continue to replace these containers. Facility should obtain a mop sink if possible for the purpose of dumping mop water. Please mount a mop hanger above the sink such that the mop can dry whenever not in active use and that it can hang with the strings down so that water will not drip onto walls and down the handle. Walk-in cooler has a drainage pipe that comes out below the fan unit for condensate. This should be shielded in some way to prevent potential drips from falling onto foods. Otherwise foods should be moved so that they are not stored directly beneath this pipe. Labeled one container of funfetti cake mix. Label any bulk containers of powder.

Kentucky Fried Chicken-Long John Silvers; 223 Milan Ave., Norwalk; March 30, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — A quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements for minimum concentration. It was discovered that the nozzle was loose and thus was not dispensing the correct concentration. The nozzle was secured and proper concentration of sanitizer was achieved; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed build-up of debris inside floor of walk-in cooler and on plastic liner of racks which stored packaged food and food-contact equipment. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in various areas of facility. Facility needs general cleaning. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Dollar General; 890 W. Main St., Bellevue; March 31, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed various items in a cooler above 41 degrees F. All cold held items must be 41 degrees F or below. Items were temped and will be thrown away. Store will have cooler serviced and will not stock as much to allow for cool air to flow.

Motel Sleepers, Inc.; 1112 Castalia St., Bellevue; March 31, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw pork above an open container of pickles. Items were moved around to prevent contamination. Person in charge stated that she is going to rearrange the refrigerator to better protect items from contamination. Raw foods shall not be stored above any RTE items; Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Spoke with person in charge about importance of wearing proper hair restraints when preparing food; Violation: Observed can opener in kitchen to have a build-up of dirt and debris. Clean can opener to prevent any contamination. Clean under metal plate that is holding the can opener to the prep table; Violation: Observed clean utensils on shelf by three-compartment sink being stored in containers that had a build-up of dirt and debris within the containers. Clean items need to be stored in a clean, dry location. Frequently clean containers that hold clean utensils to prevent contamination of clean utensils; Violation: Observed grease receptacle outside to have a significant build-up of grease and debris. Keep refuse receptacles outside clean and free of dirt and debris to prevent harborage of animals. Keep dumpster lids closed at all times; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor underneath three-compartment sink near air gap. Observed BBQ sauce splattered on wall underneath prep table by toaster. Increase the frequency that these areas are cleaned to prevent a build-up of food debris and dirt. Inspector’s comments: Items needing addressed: Splash guard needs to be placed on left hand side of handwash sink to prevent splashing and contamination of food items on prep table next to the sink. Floor fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned and degreased. Donuts in customer area needs to have allergen and ingredient labels available for customers. Mops in janitorial closet need to be hung up to dry at all times when not in use. Facility needs at least one employee with Level 1 training on each shift.